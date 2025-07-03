Where it really shines is if you have an accompanying Galaxy smartphone or tablet, which you can link to the laptop by signing into the same Samsung account. Once connected, you can easily share files between both devices, use your phone’s higher quality front facing camera as a laptop webcam, control your phone/tablet’s interface and apps directly from your laptop’s keyboard and mouse, and even extend your laptop’s display to a Samsung tablet for an on-the-go second screen. Each one of these features work reliably, and while these are all features one has seen on MacBooks/iPhones/iPads previously, the fact that Samsung went ahead and integrated its portfolio this much into a Windows laptop deserves some praise. It gets very close to matching the seamlessness one experiences on Apple devices, and that’s a win for the Book5 Pro.