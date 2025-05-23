Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: In pursuit of slimness
SummaryThe Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers a stunningly thin and light design. Does it go beyond its obvious talking point to deliver a great smartphone experience overall?
I’m old enough to remember when the Edge series in the Samsung portfolio meant something else altogether. Previously reserved for the curved screen version of the Galaxy S series flagships, it’s come to represent the pursuit of slimness above all, in the new Galaxy S25 Edge ( ₹1,09,999). This is a phone that’s been teased and hyped right through from the Unpacked and Mobile World Congress (MWC) events in January and March… and finally sees the light of day in May.
Now, I’ve been reviewing smartphones since before they were smart, in form-factors that range from the traditional to the highly unconventional, so it’s rare for a new device to downright wow me. But wow me the S25 Edge did, with just how shockingly thin and lightweight it is, much lesser than what one would expect.
Mind you, this is no concept phone that’s thinned down just for the record books—this is a proper flagship you can go out and buy right now—although the S25 Edge comes very close to it, at just 5.8mm and 163 grams.