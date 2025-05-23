Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: In pursuit of slimness

The cameras do not surprise as such, since the phone uses the same 200MP main camera sensor as the pricier Ultra, plus the 12MP ultrawide from the Plus. There’s no telephoto camera, which doesn’t come as a surprise at all, though you can use all the extra detail from the high-resolution main sensor to punch in 2x lossless and 4x digitally and still get a decent shot. Images shot on the primary sensor are detailed and rich in colors, with a respectable dynamic range under good light. Low light images are softer but still color accurate. The ultrawide turns out good images, although they suffer from distortion around the edges and see some amount of color science parity issues when compared to the primary sensor. Video at 4K video at 60fps across all sensors (8K 30fps as well) is consistent with the rest of the S25 series.