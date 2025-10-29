Samsung S25 FE review: For that flagship feel without the sticker shock
Samsung’s latest Fan Edition phone inches closer to true flagship territory—but some serious flaws hold it back
Ever since the first Galaxy Fan Edition appeared on the scene in 2020 with the S20 FE, the premise has been rather simple: offer a premium, nearly-there S series flagship experience without the flagship price tag. Over the years, that distance has narrowed, with the latest S25 FE ( ₹59,999 onwards) stepping up its game with some long-overdue upgrades that bring it perilously close to the standard S25 series, both in features and pricing. Is this what the fans wanted, or are there better alternatives around?
Now, unless you’re a Galaxy aficionado, you’ll have a hard time telling the S25 FE from the bigger brother in the lineup, the S25 Plus, thanks to the consistent design language, nearly identical displays, camera hardware, and batteries with matching charging speeds. Not a ding on the device, as the Navy colourway with its dark blue rear panel and silver aluminium railings makes for one of the most elegant looking phones one has seen this year.