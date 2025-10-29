Samsung S25 FE review: For that flagship feel without the sticker shock

On cameras, for whatever reason, S25 FE sees the least upgrades this generation, and the rear cameras are identical to last year’s S24 FE, with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP 3x telephoto—the selfie shooter sees a bump up from 10MP to 12MP. The lack of exciting upgrades doesn’t make the setup less competent, and while putting the phone through its paces, very rarely did I come across results which didn’t please, even in this horribly overcast weather we’ve been having in Bangalore. The 50MP primary camera is clearly the star of the show, showing off the dynamic range at play while still capturing colours accurately, and the overall aesthetic is retained with the ultrawide, even if one does have to deal with the downgrade in overall detail. Getting a telephoto is a minor win too—remember you have to pay extra for the telephoto on the iPhone 17 Pro series—but the 8MP sensor doesn’t do well if you’re the sort who likes to dig into the details. Portrait mode works reasonably well, and close-up macro shots are on point as well.