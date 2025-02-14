Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Pocket rocket
SummaryHuman hands haven’t evolved in the past decade, and the finger calisthenics one has to do to handle huge modern phones is ridiculous. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the last bastion of compact flagships, and makes a strong case for the form factor
Compact Android phones are a rare breed in 2025, and phones that were considered practically monstrous just five or six years ago, those with sub-6-inch displays, simply don’t exist anymore. Yet, last one checked, human hands haven’t evolved in the past decade, and the finger calisthenics one often has to do to handle modern flagships is borderline ridiculous. For folks with average sized handles, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 ( ₹ 80,999 onwards) are a refreshing change—a compact, pocketable and easy-to-handle form factor with no significant compromises and specs that promise to last you the better part of the next decade.