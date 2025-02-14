Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Pocket rocket

Design language

For everyone else, consider this—the S25 measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm and weighs just 162 grams, which doesn’t quite convey how much thinner and lighter it feels compared to the iPhone 16 or the Pixel, both of which are larger in every dimension and weigh more. The sharp flat side rails that occasionally dug into the palms on the heavier S25 Ultra aren’t an issue on the much lighter S25, and it’s small enough to hold in one hand without having to constant readjust your grip, while practically disappearing equally easily into tighter jeans pockets. It’s a likeable design in a world obsessed with large glass-metal slabs. You still get the same IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the front and back, and the new pronounced lens covers that now unify the Galaxy S and Z foldable series. As with the S25+, the S25 skips the titanium frame and the anti-reflective Gorilla Armor that remains exclusive to the S25 Ultra.