Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A flagship that feels fresh at a closer look
SummaryWith a bunch of improved features, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers smooth performance and a refined experience. But do the incremental upgrades justify a switch for users of earlier Galaxy models?
At first glance, you wouldn’t be penalized for wondering if the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was actually its predecessor, the S24 Ultra. Barring a few minute differences that only a closer look will reveal, the latest flagship from the house of Samsung veers too close to what the company had already showcased last year. This, though, has given it a chance to showcase all the work it did inside the phone—with software improvements and AI optimizations.
It is, of course, no surprise that Samsung has made its flagship smartphone all about its AI smarts for the second year running. While that’s the obvious, what is particularly appreciable is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra feels like Samsung took in user feedback from its previous phone, filtered them to zero-in on what was missing, and tried to fill these gaps.