Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A flagship that feels fresh at a closer look

All of this, however, is incremental. Once you set-up the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can’t help but take a beat at exactly how smooth this smartphone feels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which the latter said is tuned specifically for the Galaxy S25 lineup here. Even with the base variant that comes with 12GB memory and 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been smoothly running Microsoft’s 365 Copilot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model, Google’s Gemini based on the latest Gemini 2.0 Flash model, and Need For Speed’s No Limits game in tandem—actively switching across each of the three, without a hint of a lag.