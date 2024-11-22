Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review: A multi-tasking tablet
SummaryThe real star of this device is its screen, whether it’s the size, resolution or display, that beats most basic laptops
Call it slim pickings or an undisputed king of the hill, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series have been the go-to for tablet buyers looking for a premium Android offering. And much like the S Ultra flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra ( ₹1,08,999 for Wi-Fi and ₹1,22,999 for a 5G version) represents the best of what Samsung has to offer.
Samsung hasn’t veered from the design language used by the Tab S9 Ultra, so you get the same flat-edged design with rounded corners in Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver avatars, albeit 0.1mm slimmer at 5.4mm and a few grams lighter at 718g or 723g, depending on whether you pick up the Wi-Fi variant or the version with a 5G SIM slot. The sleek dimensions make it easy to carry around one-handed despite its large footprint, but you’re going to want to put it down after a few minutes of holding it up.