Over many years, tablets have had to contend with a very fundamental question: what, really, are they for? After a month with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, that question has never felt more apparent.
At its heart is a display that’s massive enough to belong in a laptop, with a slimness that feels almost unusual. All of this comes together to make the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra a rather interesting tablet—one that you might really want, but once you have it, you might never really be sure what to do with it.
Visually stunning
First up, the massive display. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display, which Samsung claims is a ‘Dynamic AMOLED 2x’ panel with 120Hz fast refresh rate and motion capabilities. Technically, the display is on par with the best in the industry. In reality, it looks even better—but with one quirk. But more on that later.
The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is admittedly one of the best tablets for streaming movies on the move. Held at an arm’s length, it produces the equivalent field of view of most large TVs, which gives content ample breathing room to look expansive. The display produces marginally oversaturated and high-contrast colours by default, but overall, is pleasant to watch thanks to its high motion rate.
And now for the quirk—a shift in colours as you move the tab angularly—something you’ll very likely need to do to find a comfortable position. This isn’t a new problem, having plagued Samsung’s early AMOLED displays from nearly a decade ago. But given its flagship positioning, a colour shift in a modern AMOLED display is surprising. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s not a good look.
A point on ergonomics
At this size, the tablet ventures squarely into laptop territory, which makes it not just an entertainment device, but a productivity one too.
Making the most of the tablet will need you to pair it with a keyboard, for which the best option, as with every tablet-maker, is the ‘Pro Keyboard’ that Samsung itself sells. The problem: this keyboard costs a whopping ₹27,999—a price problem similar to Apple’s iPad Pro keyboard.
This presents a concern: Why should you use the Tab S12 Ultra instead of a full-sized laptop? After all, with 512GB storage, 5G connectivity and the Pro Keyboard in tow (the S-Pen stylus comes gratis), this tablet costs ₹2.13 lakh—a price point at which you can buy almost any sleek 15-inch laptop you prefer.
Amplifying this concern is the weight and ergonomics of the Tab S12 Ultra. Combined with the keyboard, the tablet weighs nearly 1.3 kilograms. While this is at least 30% lower than 15-inch laptops, the latter cost as low as just one-fourth of you’d be paying for a full-spec Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.
The tablet also measures 5.1 millimetres in thickness, making it feel almost ridiculously thin and embodying the ‘just a piece of glass’ aesthetic that undoubtedly feels premium.