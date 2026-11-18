Over many years, tablets have had to contend with a very fundamental question: what, really, are they for? After a month with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, that question has never felt more apparent.
Over many years, tablets have had to contend with a very fundamental question: what, really, are they for? After a month with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, that question has never felt more apparent.
At its heart is a display that’s massive enough to belong in a laptop, with a slimness that feels almost unusual. All of this comes together to make the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra a rather interesting tablet—one that you might really want, but once you have it, you might never really be sure what to do with it.
At its heart is a display that’s massive enough to belong in a laptop, with a slimness that feels almost unusual. All of this comes together to make the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra a rather interesting tablet—one that you might really want, but once you have it, you might never really be sure what to do with it.
Visually stunning
First up, the massive display. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display, which Samsung claims is a ‘Dynamic AMOLED 2x’ panel with 120Hz fast refresh rate and motion capabilities. Technically, the display is on par with the best in the industry. In reality, it looks even better—but with one quirk. But more on that later.
The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is admittedly one of the best tablets for streaming movies on the move. Held at an arm’s length, it produces the equivalent field of view of most large TVs, which gives content ample breathing room to look expansive. The display produces marginally oversaturated and high-contrast colours by default, but overall, is pleasant to watch thanks to its high motion rate.
And now for the quirk—a shift in colours as you move the tab angularly—something you’ll very likely need to do to find a comfortable position. This isn’t a new problem, having plagued Samsung’s early AMOLED displays from nearly a decade ago. But given its flagship positioning, a colour shift in a modern AMOLED display is surprising. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s not a good look.
A point on ergonomics
At this size, the tablet ventures squarely into laptop territory, which makes it not just an entertainment device, but a productivity one too.
Making the most of the tablet will need you to pair it with a keyboard, for which the best option, as with every tablet-maker, is the ‘Pro Keyboard’ that Samsung itself sells. The problem: this keyboard costs a whopping ₹27,999—a price problem similar to Apple’s iPad Pro keyboard.
This presents a concern: Why should you use the Tab S12 Ultra instead of a full-sized laptop? After all, with 512GB storage, 5G connectivity and the Pro Keyboard in tow (the S-Pen stylus comes gratis), this tablet costs ₹2.13 lakh—a price point at which you can buy almost any sleek 15-inch laptop you prefer.
Amplifying this concern is the weight and ergonomics of the Tab S12 Ultra. Combined with the keyboard, the tablet weighs nearly 1.3 kilograms. While this is at least 30% lower than 15-inch laptops, the latter cost as low as just one-fourth of you’d be paying for a full-spec Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.
The tablet also measures 5.1 millimetres in thickness, making it feel almost ridiculously thin and embodying the ‘just a piece of glass’ aesthetic that undoubtedly feels premium.
This combination of a super-slim form and a massive size can really affect the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra’s usability. The tablet feels like it’ll need pristine, careful handling at all times, which could be a concern, until the keyboard cover is slapped on. Without it, and with an adjustable desk stand and third-party wireless keyboard (in this case, the Aula F75 Pro mechanical), the Galaxy S12 Ultra feels better balanced. That, though, is the entire point: This is a tablet that feels better placed on a stand or on the lap, not being held in the hand. And given that this tablet may spend more time propped on a stand, the cost difference between it and similarly-sized laptops can’t be ignored.
A delightful surprise
If the form is not a concern, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is absolutely joy to use. The screen is large enough for a three-way multitasking split that lets you load a browser, a notes/docs equivalent, and a messaging app all at one go, with enough room for each to coexist. The productivity perk that this provides is certainly underrated, and only becomes apparent when you start to live with it in the long run.
Additionally, Android’s ubiquity and ample conformity to desktop-mode websites ensure that a ‘full-sized’ OS, i.e. Windows, is not missed too often.
While streaming content on the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is a pleasure, it is also a very good work device as long as you have a keyboard too. It is also a very convenient tablet for travel, since the slim device fits easily into any work bag.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra backs itself not just with its features, but with a superb battery as well—which, on average workloads, needed to be charged once every three days. It is also very good at retaining power. In three days of not being used at all, the Tab S12 Ultra lost only four percentage points of battery stamina.
Verdict
The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra feels quite well-heeled with a very good display, surprisingly good multitasking abilities, a great battery and decent stereo speakers. The question, though, is if the pricing will the tablet to becoming a mainstream volume driver. At over ₹2 lakh with the ideal keyboard pairing, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is by no means an affordable device. But, that’s the price you pay to buy a niche gadget today—one that’s aimed at a specialized experience, one that produces surprising novelty, which could make it a purchase that you ultimately don’t regret.