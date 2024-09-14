Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: How does this rugged smartwatch perform? | Mint

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series has long been an easy go-to for folks with Android phones. But the more serious adventurers and athletes – the ones who swim, run, and hike - had only the likes of Garmin and Suunto.

That changes with the Galaxy Watch Ultra ( ₹59,999): Samsung’s first ruggedized, beast of a smartwatch.

For something that’s named the Watch Ultra, it’s hard not to compare it with the other category-defining Watch Ultra. There are many subtle (and some quite direct) nods to the competition, right from similar watch band styles to the customizable single-function quick button on the side and even similar gesture controls.

After having used the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the suggestions (and all the memes) of it being a clone are greatly exaggerated.

Instead, it’s one of the most unique Wear OS wearables launched in recent times. Unique, and likely polarizing, with the circular display and bezel atop the squircle-shaped chassis, it has a look that doesn’t conform to smartwatch convention. With a 47mm titanium case, it’s expectedly large and unexpectedly lightweight. I’ve even found it comfortable enough for sleep tracking. You’ll certainly want to try one on for size.

Over the weeks of use, the high-end look has grown on me, and the Titanium Gray color is quite the looker (there’s a silver and a white as well).

Controls are familiar with the Home and Back buttons, and the quick button can be set to perform one from a set of predefined actions, but I really did miss the physically rotating bezel (a la the Watch 6 Classic) or crown. Sure, you can use the ‘touch bezel’ with the excellent haptic motor feedback, but it’s not the real thing.