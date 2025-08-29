Samsung Watch8/ Watch8 Classic review: This time around, eight and watch
The humble smartwatch continue to evolve in the wearable glasses era, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic show
Smart glasses may have stolen the buzz in the wearable space, but the humble smartwatch still evolves, serving up notifications and health tracking in a familiar form factor. If you’re on an Android phone, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 series—the Watch8 and the Watch8 Classic—are the latest on offer, now sporting a new Ultra-inspired design with more sensors, brighter displays and a generous dollop of AI smarts, with only the Classic’s rotating bezel and added battery life serving to differentiate the two. Is it worth the additional outlay? I went wrists-on, one on each wrist, to find out.