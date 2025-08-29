Samsung Watch8/ Watch8 Classic review: This time around, eight and watch

When it comes to health and fitness, both watches are evenly specced, with the standard suite of sensors for heart rate, ECG, body composition, sleep apnea detection, vascular load (for stress levels), and the Antioxidant Index that measures carotenoids levels in your skin by requiring you to place your finger on the sensor on the rear. There’s even a Sleep Coach to monitor your habits and help you find the best time to hit the sack, and a Running Coach to offer you feedback along your run. If you submit to it, there’s a 12-minute running test to gauge your current fitness levels and build a specific workout plan, whether you’re aiming for just a fitter version of yourself or you’re working towards a specific goal, say a marathon on a particular date.