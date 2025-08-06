Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review: Portability, performance in a trending form factor
Samsung’s ‘thinner than two slices of cheese’ foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, impresses with its design, display, and performance
For most of the world outside of China, Samsung’s foldables are synonymous with the foldable phone category, having been the pioneer of the form factor for well over half a decade. Of late though, iterative updates and heated competition had made its very mature and otherwise capable lineup feel a little behind the times. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ( ₹1,74,999 onwards), that changes, and how. It looks like it’s fresh off a successful diet, transforming into one of the slimmest and lightest book style foldables around, a transformation that fundamentally changes how it handles, (for the better).