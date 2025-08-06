For most of the world outside of China, Samsung’s foldables are synonymous with the foldable phone category, having been the pioneer of the form factor for well over half a decade. Of late though, iterative updates and heated competition had made its very mature and otherwise capable lineup feel a little behind the times. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ( ₹1,74,999 onwards), that changes, and how. It looks like it’s fresh off a successful diet, transforming into one of the slimmest and lightest book style foldables around, a transformation that fundamentally changes how it handles, (for the better).

What’s remarkable about the Z Fold 7 is just how “normal" it feels in the hand—at 8.9mm thick when folded and weighing 215 grams, it doesn’t feel much different than a standard candy-bar phone with a 6.5-inch screen would. That’s a whole 26% slimmer than the outgoing Z Fold 6, while weighing less than phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the S25 Ultra.

Design details

Open it up, and the side profile is just 4.2mm thick—for reference, the insanely slim S25 Edge was 5.8mm thick. Even folks with average sized hands can comfortably grip the opened Z Fold 7 in one hand, although the slim edges do make it slightly tougher to pry the phone open, to the point that I often got precariously close to dropping the phone. And if you do manage to fumble and drop it, Samsung has kitted the device with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear panel, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the outer screen and a new reengineered hinge to better absorb shocks. Don’t ask me what happens if it falls face down after opening, I haven’t tried. It’s still IP48 rated for dust and water resistance, but I’d still be careful at the beach.

Despite the weight loss, Samsung’s choice to embrace the more typical, wider 21:9 aspect ratio for the outer screen has meant it’s gotten far more usable, and typing messages, scrolling through articles and taking photos feels like you’re using a regular phone. Of course, there’s the indirect benefit of a larger 8-inch panel inside as well, which allows for the almost square display to run two apps side by side or see more of a complex Excel sheet at one go.

Both screens are top-notch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED displays, with vibrant color, stunning visuals and a peak brightness of 2600 nits that’s sufficient for outdoor use. The crease at the point where the inner display folds is all but gone, unless you’re squinting to look for it. What’s also gone is S Pen stylus support and the under-display camera, and while I don’t mind the higher-megapixel punch hole camera that replaces it, creatively inclined folks may rue the loss of S Pen compatibility across this portable and wide a canvas.

Under the hood

The Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite in its “for Galaxy" overclocked avatar, and expectedly, Qualcomm’s top tier chip handles everything you throw at it, although you will have to cough up Rs. 216,999 for the luxury of the 16GB/1TB storage memory variant (the 256GB and 512GB models pair with 12GB of memory).

While the Z Fold 7 is capable of intensive video editing or playing the latest games, the thinner chassis has led to some amount of thermal throttling when you max out the graphics. The phone runs One UI 8, based on Android 16, making it one of the first phones to launch with the latest version out of the box, but the changes are mostly focused on an improved DeX desktop-like experience and minor improvements in the already excellent AI offerings (from Samsung and Google) one has seen on the S25 series—such as Circle to Search for help while you’re stuck on a game level or auto detecting objects and audio to remove from photos and videos.

Here’s the rub, though. For a phone with as expansive an inner display as this, it’s a bit surprising and yet impressive that Samsung retained the same 4,400mAh battery as the thicker, previous generation model. It’s not ideal, particularly if you plan on taxing the device with heavy work, as one experienced 4.5-5 hours of screen time before the battery ran out—not great, not terrible. You will need to charge it at the end of most regular days and would be well advised to carry a power bank if you have a proclivity to open up the inner screen for most tasks, and with a screen as gorgeous as this available in your pocket at all times, I really wouldn’t blame you. Wireless charging at 15W is good to have, but it would have been nice to see Samsung upgrade the glacially slow 25W wired charging speeds.

Camera corner

On cameras, traditionally an area of compromise in foldables, but the Z Fold 7 sees the surprise inclusion of S-series caliber main camera. You get the 200-megapixel main camera from the S25 Ultra, along with a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultrawide with autofocus for macros, and there are two 10-megapixel selfie shooters on both displays. Overall, photos shot from the Z Fold 7’s primary camera across a majority of situations maintain color parity and sharpness with the S25 Ultra, although while the ultrawide and the telephoto hold their own in good light, they do pack in less detail on account of their lower resolution, smaller sensors. One perk of the foldable form factor—you can use the rear cameras for selfies by using the cover screen as a preview, and the results are way better than the built-in selfie shooters.

Verdict

With the Z Fold 7, Samsung’s impressive engineering achievement—that of packing a foldable into a phone that hides in plain sight like any other candy bar phone—comes at a steep cost, but for the first time in a long while, without any serious compromises—as long as you take the time to understand how best to optimize its performance and battery life for your schedule. If you’ve been put off from foldables earlier by the demands they made in terms of size and weight, this is a foldable I’m happy to recommend to anyone who’d ask.

