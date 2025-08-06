Here’s the rub, though. For a phone with as expansive an inner display as this, it’s a bit surprising and yet impressive that Samsung retained the same 4,400mAh battery as the thicker, previous generation model. It’s not ideal, particularly if you plan on taxing the device with heavy work, as one experienced 4.5-5 hours of screen time before the battery ran out—not great, not terrible. You will need to charge it at the end of most regular days and would be well advised to carry a power bank if you have a proclivity to open up the inner screen for most tasks, and with a screen as gorgeous as this available in your pocket at all times, I really wouldn’t blame you. Wireless charging at 15W is good to have, but it would have been nice to see Samsung upgrade the glacially slow 25W wired charging speeds.