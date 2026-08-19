Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review: The foldable phone evolves in design and combines ergonomics with snappy performance

It’s all in the shape

It may not be the first foldable to try out the squat design—after all, Oppo’s original foldables and the first Google Pixel Fold did it years ago—but the design is still refreshingly different. Even in circles where foldables are no longer a novelty, the Z Fold 8 draws appreciative comments. Courtesy the reworked dimensions, what you have is a 5.5-inch AMOLED outer/cover screen (1264 x 1848 pixels, 3000 nits brightness, 120Hz) with a 10:16 aspect ratio, which is 4.88 inches tall and 3.24 inches wide. It is almost passport-sized in its dimensions.