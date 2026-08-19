Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review: The foldable phone evolves in design and combines ergonomics with snappy performance

Over seven consecutive generations, Samsung’s book-style foldables have chased a fairly predictable goal: Get thinner, get lighter, make the crease a little more subtle, and marry the futuristic phone-meets-tablet idea with something that makes perfect sense in the present.
With the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung has turned an interesting corner, splitting the line into two devices—a taller Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the base Z Fold 8 ( ₹179,999 onwards). The latter is a wider, squatter device that, in my three weeks of use, feels like the future of foldables. If the Z Fold Ultra is for productivity seekers, the Z Fold 8 is the shape made for the rest of us.
It’s all in the shape
It may not be the first foldable to try out the squat design—after all, Oppo’s original foldables and the first Google Pixel Fold did it years ago—but the design is still refreshingly different. Even in circles where foldables are no longer a novelty, the Z Fold 8 draws appreciative comments. Courtesy the reworked dimensions, what you have is a 5.5-inch AMOLED outer/cover screen (1264 x 1848 pixels, 3000 nits brightness, 120Hz) with a 10:16 aspect ratio, which is 4.88 inches tall and 3.24 inches wide. It is almost passport-sized in its dimensions.
In the hand, the chubbier dimensions and lighter weight keep the Z Fold 8 from feeling unwieldy. Most importantly, it’s easy to reach every part of the screen with just one’s thumb, thus getting rid of the finger calisthenics that has plagued flagship smartphone users for years now. It easily fitted into my jeans pocket, allowing for a pair of earbuds to nestle into the coin pocket above it.
Using it as my primary device, I was pleasantly surprised with how the extra width allowed maps and web browsers to shine (although you do have to scroll a bit more). Typing with two hands on the cover screen is a lot easier than on narrower phones, without ever feeling the need to open the inner display.
And when you do, the Z Fold 8 rewards you with a wider 7.6-inch AMOLED main display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which makes the best case for buying this device. Most foldables do a terrible job with widescreen content, with chunky letterboxing above and below the video, but with the Z Fold 8’s squarish screen, videos and text content fills out the screen far better. The ergonomics reminded me of the iPad mini in how natural it felt to hold up for reading and streaming media.
It works perfectly well for scrolling and vertical content like Instagram Reels, or for landscape gaming, particularly when developers sweat the details towards supporting dynamic resolutions. There’s support for three apps in split-screen layouts or four (with a pop-up) on the inner screen.
Crack it open a bit like a book, put it in tent mode to watch videos on the cover screen, and the titanium-based display support along with the Armour FlexHinge keeps things durable, the crease increasingly less discernible, all while making the Z Fold 8 easy to unfold throughout the day. Dust and water resistance is still limited to IP48, and it would have been good to see Samsung provide the premier IP68 standard.