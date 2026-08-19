Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review: The foldable phone evolves in design and combines ergonomics with snappy performance

With the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung has turned an interesting corner, splitting the line into two devices—a taller Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the base Z Fold 8 ( ₹179,999 onwards). The latter is a wider, squatter device that, in my three weeks of use, feels like the future of foldables. If the Z Fold Ultra is for productivity seekers, the Z Fold 8 is the shape made for the rest of us.