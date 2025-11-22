Samsung HW-Q990F Soundbar review: The most complete home-theatre package?

Now compare that to the competition. Let’s start with Sonos. Sonos recently unveiled the Arc Ultra soundbar in India, and it retails for ₹99,999. The subwoofer, the Sub 4, needs to be purchased separately and costs ₹84,999. That’s ₹1,84,998. The same is true of the Sony Bravia Theatre 9. Sony’s soundbar costs a whopping ₹1,49,990, and the SA-SW3 subwoofer retails for ₹29,990, while the more expensive SA-SW5 is priced at ₹61,990. That’s either ₹1,79,980 or ₹2,11,980. Last but not least, the Bose Smart Ultra ( ₹1,04,900) and the Bass Module 700 ( ₹84,900) bring the total to ₹1,89,800. I’m not even mentioning Sennheiser’s Ambeo Max and Ambeo Sub combo, as that is well over ₹2,00,000 and the least value for money of the lot.