Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon Labs is building the future of Web3, one block at a time
The Polygon Labs co-founder on leading a global blockchain company from India, his journey from humble beginnings, and the future of AI and the internet
Despite leading one of the world’s top blockchain platforms, Polygon Labs, Sandeep Nailwal, 38, remains relatively little written about in India. It could be because the co-founder and CEO, who divides his time between Delhi, Bengaluru, Dubai, and the US, is difficult to pin down. Despite being a jet-setter, when we meet in Delhi at a hotel coffee shop, Nailwal asserts that he hasn’t given up his Indian citizenship—he firmly believes in India’s growth story.
Dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, the boyish-looking Nailwal speaks matter-of-factly about his journey—from a tough childhood to building a global blockchain enterprise. At its peak, Polygon was feted as India’s only crypto decacorn (a startup that has achieved a valuation of over $10 billion) when it was valued at $20 billion during its Series D funding round in February 2022, securing $450 million from investors like Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank and Coinbase Ventures. Global fluctuations in crypto markets have since eroded its valuation, but the company, built from the ground up by Nailwal, remains an important player in the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.