Education became his escape. After studying at various nondescript neighbourhood schools, Nailwal did his BTech from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and later an MBA from NITIE Mumbai (now IIM Mumbai) on student loans. “I didn’t make it into one of the IITs," he says, laughing, “but I was ambitious". He kept telling himself that he’d do better in life than school or engineering exam toppers. “They were made out to be our heroes. Today I look at Elon Musk and get inspired to achieve that status. After a few more years in the crypto world, I want to do something in space technology," he says.