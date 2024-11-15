The loss of sound in our noisy lives

Unlike a museum that tries to preserve objects from the past, a museum of disappearing sounds can be entirely online. We do not need to visit it physically to experience it. The Slow Radio podcast from Radio 3 of the BBC is devoted to these sound stories recognising that the “wonders of our world in sound are as fragile as the planet itself". An online museum called Conserve the Sound preserves sounds that children today will never know—a typewriter or a Nintendo Entertainment system. The website Cities and Memory claims to be the world’s archive of “obsolete sounds" recomposed and reimagined by artists: a Phillips coffee grinder, a Braun Mikron electric shaver, an Olivetti calculating machine. But interspersed with the vanishing sounds of outdated technology is the noise of a shepherd singing to his sheep as if to remind us they are ultimately all part of the same sensory experience. Stuart Fowkes, the British creator of Cities And Memory says in an interview: “We have ‘blue plaques’ to preserve famous buildings and famous sights here in the UK— why is there not a blue plaque for sound?"