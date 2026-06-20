How Sarita Handa turned a small textile venture into a global home design empire

"We are meeting during exciting times,” jokes Sarita Handa as we sit down for a conversation in a conference room at her sprawling 40,000 sq. ft factory in Gurugram. It is a sunny March afternoon, and the biggest news of the moment is whether India and the US will seal a trade deal following the American government’s decision to raise tariffs on select imports. For Handa, whose luxury lifestyle business was built on exports long before it became a household name in India, the outcome could have a defining impact on her business.
Even three months later, the uncertainty facing global trade is far from over. Handa’s business remains exposed to shifting geopolitical currents, from tariff negotiations in the US—her largest market—to tensions in West Asia, where she is exploring growth opportunities.
“It’s all up in the air,” says Handa, currently focused on adding three more retail stores in India, taking the total to 10.
Born a year before Partition, Handa has lived through wars, liberalisation, globalisation and now the churn of the social media age. Across these eras, one constant has been her fascination with traditional textiles and craftsmanship.
She set up Sarita Handa Exports Pvt. Ltd in 1992, with the help of her army husband’s retirement savings, all of ₹10 lakh. Working initially with just 10 artisans, she introduced the world to handmade patchwork quilts crafted from traditional textiles—a product largely unfamiliar to Western consumers accustomed to polka dots, stripes and floral or animal prints.
Soon, textiles featuring multicoloured crewel embroidery, appliqué, beadwork, chikankari and bandhani were finding their way into retailers such as Macy’s and Pottery Barn in the US, and John Lewis in the UK. She turned her attention to India in 2012, launching the brand’s first retail store in Delhi. Today, the Sarita Handa brand has evolved into a design-led lifestyle name, offering everything from home furnishings, fabrics, furniture and décor.
With over 300 employees and a network of 3,000 artisans, the business recorded a revenue of $82 million across exports and retail for the financial year 2025–26. As much as 90% of their business continues to be driven by exports and international sales through B2B associations with international brands like Macy’s, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware and Zara.
Was building a global business always part of the plan? “I wasn’t ambitious at all,” Handa, who turns 80 in December, says. “I was a fauji wife. Money wasn’t good but it was enough. This all started because I wanted to keep myself busy while my husband was away.”