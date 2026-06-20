How Sarita Handa turned a small textile venture into a global home design empire

"We are meeting during exciting times,” jokes Sarita Handa as we sit down for a conversation in a conference room at her sprawling 40,000 sq. ft factory in Gurugram. It is a sunny March afternoon, and the biggest news of the moment is whether India and the US will seal a trade deal following the American government’s decision to raise tariffs on select imports. For Handa, whose luxury lifestyle business was built on exports long before it became a household name in India, the outcome could have a defining impact on her business.
"We are meeting during exciting times,” jokes Sarita Handa as we sit down for a conversation in a conference room at her sprawling 40,000 sq. ft factory in Gurugram. It is a sunny March afternoon, and the biggest news of the moment is whether India and the US will seal a trade deal following the American government’s decision to raise tariffs on select imports. For Handa, whose luxury lifestyle business was built on exports long before it became a household name in India, the outcome could have a defining impact on her business.
Even three months later, the uncertainty facing global trade is far from over. Handa’s business remains exposed to shifting geopolitical currents, from tariff negotiations in the US—her largest market—to tensions in West Asia, where she is exploring growth opportunities.
Even three months later, the uncertainty facing global trade is far from over. Handa’s business remains exposed to shifting geopolitical currents, from tariff negotiations in the US—her largest market—to tensions in West Asia, where she is exploring growth opportunities.
“It’s all up in the air,” says Handa, currently focused on adding three more retail stores in India, taking the total to 10.
Born a year before Partition, Handa has lived through wars, liberalisation, globalisation and now the churn of the social media age. Across these eras, one constant has been her fascination with traditional textiles and craftsmanship.
She set up Sarita Handa Exports Pvt. Ltd in 1992, with the help of her army husband’s retirement savings, all of ₹10 lakh. Working initially with just 10 artisans, she introduced the world to handmade patchwork quilts crafted from traditional textiles—a product largely unfamiliar to Western consumers accustomed to polka dots, stripes and floral or animal prints.
Soon, textiles featuring multicoloured crewel embroidery, appliqué, beadwork, chikankari and bandhani were finding their way into retailers such as Macy’s and Pottery Barn in the US, and John Lewis in the UK. She turned her attention to India in 2012, launching the brand’s first retail store in Delhi. Today, the Sarita Handa brand has evolved into a design-led lifestyle name, offering everything from home furnishings, fabrics, furniture and décor.
With over 300 employees and a network of 3,000 artisans, the business recorded a revenue of $82 million across exports and retail for the financial year 2025–26. As much as 90% of their business continues to be driven by exports and international sales through B2B associations with international brands like Macy’s, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware and Zara.
Was building a global business always part of the plan? “I wasn’t ambitious at all,” Handa, who turns 80 in December, says. “I was a fauji wife. Money wasn’t good but it was enough. This all started because I wanted to keep myself busy while my husband was away.”
India’s $27-billion home décor market is full of opportunities, especially after covid-19 prompted consumers to view their homes as extensions of their personality. For every cushion cover, curtain or lampshade you want today, there are hundreds of options available in various price ranges—from Good Earth and Jaypore to Amazon and neighbourhood stores.
Such variety, and the appetite to invest in homes, barely existed three decades ago when Handa began her journey. Back then, home furnishings were largely functional purchases rather than statements of personal style. The organised home décor market was still in its infancy, with only a handful of players such as Fabindia and local names like Jagdish Store catering to discerning consumers.
Yet none of these market gaps or business opportunities were what drew her in. The more Handa recounts her journey, the clearer it becomes that it was shaped by chance as much as choice—by supportive family members, timely opportunities, an openness to new experiences and a willingness to learn.
“My father passed away when I was 16 but he taught my sister and me that we need to have our own identity,” says Handa, who grew up in Punjab. “I wanted to be a journalist, a teacher or a lawyer.”
She studied history at Delhi University but dropped out of college before her final exams to get married.
She stumbled upon her calling almost by accident in 1973. While stationed with her husband in a town in south India, she wandered into a colonial bungalow that housed a small store selling embroidered napkins and household linens. She was surprised to find that these had been made by nuns living nearby.
A few months later, when she moved to Delhi with her two daughters while her husband was posted elsewhere, she reached out to the nuns, offering to help sell their work. “I was staying with my mother then. I would organise coffee parties at home and introduce people to their embroidery,” recalls Handa. Before she knew it, she had become a marketer, retailer and salesperson rolled into one. “I wasn’t earning much but it was fun.”
The enterprise came to an end once the family resumed its nomadic military life, moving from one city to another. But the experience had left its mark. Through the 1970s, Handa and her mother spent much of their spare time exploring India’s textile traditions, travelling to handloom centres whenever they could afford to.
Those trips—to Kancheepuram, Jaipur and Pochampally—became an informal education in textile heritage. “We were buying the cheapest and the best saris at source, but what was much more precious that we were learning how block-printing was done, how peacock is made using zari, how ikat is woven.”
Towards the late 1970s, when the family finally returned to Delhi, Handa landed a job at an export company, earning ₹700 a month. Her role was straightforward: sorting garments according to fabric—cotton, silk or polyester. She stayed for a year before moving to another export house that specialised in silk upholstery fabrics.
It was there that she got her first real break. The company worked with Macy’s, which was beginning to source from India, and Handa was interacting closely with its buyers. Eventually, Macy’s offered her a job in sourcing—an opportunity that would propel her into the world of home furnishings.
The role became an education unlike any classroom could offer. It took her across textile centres, in China, Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Europe and, of course, India. In Sri Lanka, she was introduced to designer quilts and saw first-hand their commercial potential. Handa was learning everything: market trends, consumer preferences, merchandising and product development.
After three years at Macy’s, in the mid-1980s Handa joined Shyam Ahuja, the entrepreneur credited with putting India’s flat-woven dhurries on the global map. “Shyam-ji taught me that entrepreneurship needs passion and drive.”
One lesson, in particular, stayed with her. “He would say, ‘We are not in the business of chasing money. We are in the business of creating and selling. Take the money first, then give the product. And never forget that your manufacturing and vendor partners are more important than the buyer.’”
A little over two years later, Handa returned to Macy’s on the corporate side, but by then her own ambitions had begun to crystallise. She wanted to build a business around quilts that translated Indian craft traditions into products that felt at home in global interiors.
Within months of launching her company, she was training women on the outskirts of Delhi in hand-quilting techniques, developing prints from her own sketches, and exporting products to Germany and the UK. A year later, Macy’s became a client. Handa was travelling across the world carrying miniature quilt samples, pitching to buyers. “Most export companies were focused on apparel then, while traditional crafts were largely being used in conventional ways,” says Handa. “There was a huge gap in the market. Indians weren’t spending as much on homes. It made more sense to build the business overseas first.”
Was it really as smooth as it sounds in hindsight? Handa bursts out laughing. “Something as small as a dot in a print could become a nightmare. We had to make sure colours didn’t bleed... We were constantly experimenting with patterns, dyes and colour combinations to get things right and trendy, which came from reading books and magazines.”
Building the business, she says, was a continuous exercise in problem-solving. Every product came with its own challenges, from training artisans and maintaining quality to adapting traditional techniques for international markets.
“Was it easy? Hell no. Was it fun? God, so much. Did I ever think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ Almost every day,” she says.
Over the years, the brand has also faced criticism, including accusations from some smaller labels that it has borrowed or replicated their designs. Handa chooses not to address these allegations directly. Instead, she points to the importance of consistency and quality in building a business. “You have to be very strong and tough within yourself to keep going,” she says. “At the end of the day, it comes down to value. If we give you something that doesn’t wash well, that bleeds, or that you have to throw away after six months, you’ll never come back to Sarita Handa.”
I ask Handa about succession and legacy. Much of the business is still overseen by herself, along with her daughter Suparna and her husband. “When you work with family, it can get tricky. But I have learnt to speak my mind,” she says. “I will not compromise on shoddy work, and everyone knows it. My parents and (my late) husband supported me immensely and taught me that hard work, focus, honesty and discipline can take you a long way. That’s how I’ve built everything you see around you.” She adds that plans are already in place to build the next generation of leadership.
Retirement, however, is not on her mind. “Work-life balance is a concept of today’s generation. When you truly love your work, you never really take a break from it. That’s when you create something that can outlast everything—tariffs, wars, anything.”