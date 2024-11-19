Sarita Handa: My workspace is a gallery of my life’s work

To follow the life of Sarita Handa, 77, founder of the eponymous luxury home design brand, is to know that age is just a number. For, it was at 45 - a number that technically marks the onset of ‘middle-age’ - that she set off on her entrepreneurial journey in the textiles and home design space. And what a journey it has been. The venture that started off in the backroom of her mother’s home in South Extension, Delhi in February 1992, with a team of 10 artisans, has evolved into an international business reputed for its craft-forward approach and designs across categories like furniture, bed and bath linen, fabrics, home decor and more. In addition to creating in-house collections, the 1,200 employees-strong company also enjoys partnerships with global brands like Pottery Barn, William Sonoma, Bloomingdale’s and Arhaus among others. Handa is a passionate promoter of Indian textiles and artisanship. “In a country as culturally rich as ours, where local craftsmanship and creativity flourish, I continue to be pleasantly surprised and deeply excited by the remarkable synergy that unfolds between art, heritage, and design. Each city and state offer something unique, creating a beautiful opportunity for mutual empowerment and celebration of skills," she says, in an email interview with Mint. As an entrepreneur in a space that hinges on creativity and collaboration, she talks about her dynamic workspace, people who inspire her and how taking a break is the best solution to overcoming a creative block. Edited excerpts: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Describe your current workspace? My workspace is more than just a studio: it’s a sanctuary for creativity, collaboration, and a celebration of Indian craftsmanship. I’ve always believed that a space should tell a story, and mine certainly does. The large windows let in abundant natural light, which keeps me energised throughout the day. The walls carry our history—textiles and embroidered fabrics that I’ve collected over the years, each with its own significance. My antique wooden desk, worn from years of sketching and strategizing, is always piled high with notebooks filled with ideas. I love being surrounded by samples of handwoven fabrics and embroidery swatches. They are constant reminders of why I started this business—to preserve the beauty of our craftsmanship. This space, to me, is a gallery of my life’s work and a dynamic centre where new ideas are born every day.

Also read: Finding life and business lessons in the kitchen 2. How would you define your daily relationship with this space? My relationship with this space is deeply personal and ever-evolving. Every day, as I walk into my studio, it feels like stepping into a living, breathing part of my journey. I spend my mornings at my desk, surrounded by my notebooks and my team. This desk has witnessed countless eureka moments of creativity and challenge, and it feels like an old friend—always there to support me through the highs and lows of running a business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Where do you look for ideas and inspiration? I love reading and I always go back to my books and old magazines for fresh ideas. Nature is also a constant source of energy for me. Travelling also inspires me, it gives me more inspiration and motivation. Everytime I see something interesting, I want to convert it into a project.

4. What do you think are elements that need to be factored in while designing creative corners in homes? Building a home is about more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about creating an environment that embraces warmth and simplicity, as well as makes people feel welcome, valued, and at ease. I believe beauty is found in simplicity and the uncluttered. In essence, the walls can be painted in neutrals or white, and the addition of bold hues can enhance the character of the spaces. Ultimately, your home should be a sanctuary, a cocoon where treasured memories are nurtured and shared.

Also read: Everything that can go wrong in your dream space 5. Creativity is a constant process. What do you do to overcome fatigue or a creative block? Creativity never really switches off, but I’ve learned over the years that taking a break is essential to staying inspired. Sometimes, the most creative moments come after I’ve taken a step back and allowed myself to just be. It’s in those quiet, unstructured moments that new ideas often emerge, refreshed and ready to take shape. So, when I start feeling fatigued or hit a creative block, I step away from the workspace and reconnect with the things that bring me peace and joy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Artists, designers or creative personalities, whose work you admire Iris Apfel, Kelly Hoppen and Kelly Wearstler.

7. What’s your idea of true luxury? Luxury to me is simplicity: it’s timeless, quiet, relaxing and comfortable.

8. You started your business at 45. What’s your advice for youngsters who are in a hurry to succeed and retire by 30? Be self-motivated, have fire in your belly and wait for no one to motivate you or charge you, believe in your dreams and follow them. Life is an ongoing process, every day you learn and discover new things. Small or big, every failure is a step leading to your success. I believe in the adage: Success is failure turned inside out {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. What are some stationery items that you love to splurge on? Diaries and notebooks. I truly want to know more about technology in this digital age but there’s something about writing and making notes in my diary which gives me a sense of comfort. I still have a notebook from the early 1990s when we started, in which I’d make notes on what my product would be, how it would be achieved, how it would look, who the buyers were and how I would approach the business. I still flip through it when I need some inspiration.

Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}