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Monday Motivation from Savills India's Kaushik Chakraborty: ‘Productivity needs intent, not just structure’

Shail Desai
2 min read5 Oct 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Kaushik Chakraborty is chief people's officer at Savills India.
Kaushik Chakraborty is chief people's officer at Savills India.
Summary

Savills India’s Kaushik Chakraborty speaks to Lounge about the people who have mentored him, his daily habits and how he likes to lead with purpose

Gift this article

While still in college, Kaushik Chakraborty realised that he thrived on the energy of others. It’s what helped him gravitate towards a career in human resources in the years ahead.

While still in college, Kaushik Chakraborty realised that he thrived on the energy of others. It’s what helped him gravitate towards a career in human resources in the years ahead.

“My early career journey moved through sales, franchising, banking and program management. Each role brought me closer to understanding what really fulfilled me. In many ways, human resources wasn’t just a career choice. It was a space where I felt most aligned with my purpose of connecting deeply with people,” says Gurugram-based Chakraborty, 51, chief people officer, Savills India.

“My early career journey moved through sales, franchising, banking and program management. Each role brought me closer to understanding what really fulfilled me. In many ways, human resources wasn’t just a career choice. It was a space where I felt most aligned with my purpose of connecting deeply with people,” says Gurugram-based Chakraborty, 51, chief people officer, Savills India.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: ‘Productivity is about focus, not volume’

He joined the real estate advisory firm back in 2018 at a time when it was still establishing its presence in India. Creating an ecosystem from scratch, drawing talent and building trust were just some of the early challenges that he encountered.

Chakraborty talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys observing people. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve been fortunate to learn from several personal coaches and spiritual teachers who helped me see life beyond my visiting card. Some individuals who have had a profound impact include Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nithya Shanti, Arjun Som and Sujith Ravindran.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: Homescapes' Amitabh Awasthy on building for the long haul

An insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Achieving balance in life, grounded in resilience. It is about fulfilling responsibilities—as a professional and as a householder—with integrity, while remaining steady through challenges. That balance has been invaluable in navigating both personal and professional journeys.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Mentoring is at the core of leadership today. People are not just looking for direction at work; they are often looking for clarity in life. A leader has a responsibility to go beyond transactional interactions and build genuine, heart-to-heart connections.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: 'Entrepreneurship is about staying the course'

Productivity principles you follow?

I wouldn’t describe myself as extremely structured. But one thing that has worked consistently for me is being disciplined about my calendar. When your calendar has clarity, it helps you focus, prioritise and compartmentalise effectively. Productivity is less about structure and more about intentionality.

How do you unwind?

The best way to unwind is spending time with family. I haven’t missed my Friday evening date with my wife in 23 years of marriage. That ritual grounds me every week. I also deeply value observing and spending time with my daughters. I enjoy long walks and observing people. What I enjoy is constantly experimenting with life. I have acted in a movie and recently was part of a documentary.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Shail Desai

Shail Desai is a freelance writer based in Mumbai. Over the last decade, he has been following the lRead more

atest in sports and the outdoors. He was awarded the Red Ink Award in 2018 for his story on football in Kashmir that was commissioned by Mint. He is an engineer and lawyer by qualification, degrees that taught him that he wasn’t cut out for either. Writing has taken him places and the thrill of the chase is what he enjoys the most. In the past, he has held full-time positions at The Times of India, Hindustan Times and Hotstar. Freelance writing has handed him the liberty of travelling and chasing the stories that have his interest. Besides conventional sports, he has a special interest in endurance sports such as ultra running, mountaineering, trail running, open water swimming and adventure sports, and is in awe of athletes who pursue these disciplines. He is at home in the mountains and looks for the next excuse to travel there, preferably for extended periods of time. He wants to be a lifelong student of writing.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeBusiness Of LifeMonday Motivation from Savills India's Kaushik Chakraborty: ‘Productivity needs intent, not just structure’

Monday Motivation from Savills India's Kaushik Chakraborty: ‘Productivity needs intent, not just structure’

Shail Desai
2 min read5 Oct 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Kaushik Chakraborty is chief people's officer at Savills India.
Kaushik Chakraborty is chief people's officer at Savills India.
Summary

Savills India’s Kaushik Chakraborty speaks to Lounge about the people who have mentored him, his daily habits and how he likes to lead with purpose

Gift this article

While still in college, Kaushik Chakraborty realised that he thrived on the energy of others. It’s what helped him gravitate towards a career in human resources in the years ahead.

While still in college, Kaushik Chakraborty realised that he thrived on the energy of others. It’s what helped him gravitate towards a career in human resources in the years ahead.

“My early career journey moved through sales, franchising, banking and program management. Each role brought me closer to understanding what really fulfilled me. In many ways, human resources wasn’t just a career choice. It was a space where I felt most aligned with my purpose of connecting deeply with people,” says Gurugram-based Chakraborty, 51, chief people officer, Savills India.

“My early career journey moved through sales, franchising, banking and program management. Each role brought me closer to understanding what really fulfilled me. In many ways, human resources wasn’t just a career choice. It was a space where I felt most aligned with my purpose of connecting deeply with people,” says Gurugram-based Chakraborty, 51, chief people officer, Savills India.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: ‘Productivity is about focus, not volume’

He joined the real estate advisory firm back in 2018 at a time when it was still establishing its presence in India. Creating an ecosystem from scratch, drawing talent and building trust were just some of the early challenges that he encountered.

Chakraborty talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys observing people. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve been fortunate to learn from several personal coaches and spiritual teachers who helped me see life beyond my visiting card. Some individuals who have had a profound impact include Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nithya Shanti, Arjun Som and Sujith Ravindran.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: Homescapes' Amitabh Awasthy on building for the long haul

An insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Achieving balance in life, grounded in resilience. It is about fulfilling responsibilities—as a professional and as a householder—with integrity, while remaining steady through challenges. That balance has been invaluable in navigating both personal and professional journeys.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Mentoring is at the core of leadership today. People are not just looking for direction at work; they are often looking for clarity in life. A leader has a responsibility to go beyond transactional interactions and build genuine, heart-to-heart connections.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: 'Entrepreneurship is about staying the course'

Productivity principles you follow?

I wouldn’t describe myself as extremely structured. But one thing that has worked consistently for me is being disciplined about my calendar. When your calendar has clarity, it helps you focus, prioritise and compartmentalise effectively. Productivity is less about structure and more about intentionality.

How do you unwind?

The best way to unwind is spending time with family. I haven’t missed my Friday evening date with my wife in 23 years of marriage. That ritual grounds me every week. I also deeply value observing and spending time with my daughters. I enjoy long walks and observing people. What I enjoy is constantly experimenting with life. I have acted in a movie and recently was part of a documentary.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shail Desai

Shail Desai is a freelance writer based in Mumbai. Over the last decade, he has been following the lRead more

atest in sports and the outdoors. He was awarded the Red Ink Award in 2018 for his story on football in Kashmir that was commissioned by Mint. He is an engineer and lawyer by qualification, degrees that taught him that he wasn’t cut out for either. Writing has taken him places and the thrill of the chase is what he enjoys the most. In the past, he has held full-time positions at The Times of India, Hindustan Times and Hotstar. Freelance writing has handed him the liberty of travelling and chasing the stories that have his interest. Besides conventional sports, he has a special interest in endurance sports such as ultra running, mountaineering, trail running, open water swimming and adventure sports, and is in awe of athletes who pursue these disciplines. He is at home in the mountains and looks for the next excuse to travel there, preferably for extended periods of time. He wants to be a lifelong student of writing.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeBusiness Of LifeMonday Motivation from Savills India's Kaushik Chakraborty: ‘Productivity needs intent, not just structure’
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