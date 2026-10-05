Monday Motivation from Savills India's Kaushik Chakraborty: ‘Productivity needs intent, not just structure’

While still in college, Kaushik Chakraborty realised that he thrived on the energy of others. It’s what helped him gravitate towards a career in human resources in the years ahead.
While still in college, Kaushik Chakraborty realised that he thrived on the energy of others. It’s what helped him gravitate towards a career in human resources in the years ahead.
“My early career journey moved through sales, franchising, banking and program management. Each role brought me closer to understanding what really fulfilled me. In many ways, human resources wasn’t just a career choice. It was a space where I felt most aligned with my purpose of connecting deeply with people,” says Gurugram-based Chakraborty, 51, chief people officer, Savills India.
“My early career journey moved through sales, franchising, banking and program management. Each role brought me closer to understanding what really fulfilled me. In many ways, human resources wasn’t just a career choice. It was a space where I felt most aligned with my purpose of connecting deeply with people,” says Gurugram-based Chakraborty, 51, chief people officer, Savills India.
He joined the real estate advisory firm back in 2018 at a time when it was still establishing its presence in India. Creating an ecosystem from scratch, drawing talent and building trust were just some of the early challenges that he encountered.
Chakraborty talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys observing people. Edited excerpts:
Who do you consider your mentor?
I’ve been fortunate to learn from several personal coaches and spiritual teachers who helped me see life beyond my visiting card. Some individuals who have had a profound impact include Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nithya Shanti, Arjun Som and Sujith Ravindran.
An insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?
Achieving balance in life, grounded in resilience. It is about fulfilling responsibilities—as a professional and as a householder—with integrity, while remaining steady through challenges. That balance has been invaluable in navigating both personal and professional journeys.
What does being a mentor mean to you?
Mentoring is at the core of leadership today. People are not just looking for direction at work; they are often looking for clarity in life. A leader has a responsibility to go beyond transactional interactions and build genuine, heart-to-heart connections.
Productivity principles you follow?
I wouldn’t describe myself as extremely structured. But one thing that has worked consistently for me is being disciplined about my calendar. When your calendar has clarity, it helps you focus, prioritise and compartmentalise effectively. Productivity is less about structure and more about intentionality.
How do you unwind?
The best way to unwind is spending time with family. I haven’t missed my Friday evening date with my wife in 23 years of marriage. That ritual grounds me every week. I also deeply value observing and spending time with my daughters. I enjoy long walks and observing people. What I enjoy is constantly experimenting with life. I have acted in a movie and recently was part of a documentary.
Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.