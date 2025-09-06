Food discourse has gotten out of hand. Protein bros name and shame people for their carb-laden plates, nutritionists talk about plant-based diets with cultish fervour, chefs can’t stop talking about umami, mouthfeel and hyperlocal eating. We probably think more about what we put in our bodies today than we ever have, or so it feels to those of us who spend too much time online.

That’s why Science Gallery Bengaluru thought the time was right to explore humanity’s intimate-yet-fraught relationship with food with its new year-long exhibition season, Calorie. The idea behind Science Gallery’s exhibitions is, always, to pick up objects of inquiry, says director Jahnavi Phalkey—ideas and concepts that are studied by people in laboratories and in academic fields conceptually—and bring them to the public in ways that will expand our understanding of them.

“The goal is to create a sort of familiarity and socialisation of ideas. But we also want to pick ideas that are already out there—so instead of talking about, say, quarks or mesons, which are not really doing the popularity rounds, we pick ideas that are already in the public consciousness, in people’s lives, on their social media, and then try to create different kinds of entry points that will allow them to understand things that they think they know in a much more rigorous manner," explains Phalkey.

Some of the previous exhibitions at the gallery, which stands at the confluence of science, culture, and art, have been Carbon, which called into question our relationship with the essential element; Psyche, which explored the mind and its complexities; and Contagion, held during the covid-19 pandemic, which looked at the transmission of diseases, behaviours and emotions.

Calorie explores food, nutrition and the marketplace in a similarly elliptical manner—if you’re expecting science experiments, you might be disappointed, though most of the exhibits have interactive elements.

You may even be puzzled, at times, by how some exhibits fit into a “science" paradigm: one of the largest spaces on the ground floor of the gallery, for instance, is given over to an exhibit called Mapping Mapusa Market by graphic artist Orijit Sen and consists of large poster-style prints of his graphic illustrations of the famous traditional market in Goa, a hub of Goan social life and the place to find the best poi bread and chorizo sausages. Another exhibit, 12 Lemons by Irish multimedia artist and Beth Fox, explores the connection between the food we consume and the gig economy—having worked at a food delivery service, the artist looks at the tightly controlled labour behind one-click deliveries through her video installation. Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based artist Sahithya Reddy seeks to understand the entangled relationship between digital content and our dinner plates today as we endlessly scroll through our screens, devouring visually while simultaneously consuming the food on our plates.

How does all this connect with science? “The idea is, even as we measure the calories that go into our bodies, we need to also measure the financial, social, and cultural weight of those calories," Phalkey says. That’s why the exhibition is divided into five broad categories—grow, buy, cook, eat, digest, waste—even as it aims to navigate the intersections of food, climate, culture, science, and technology. “It’s an invitation to look beyond what’s on our plate and to interrogate the systems, values, and choices that feed us… to foster a deeper understanding of how food connects us biologically, socially, and politically. In a world facing food, health, and climate crises, we need to ask ‘what does a calorie truly mean’? Is every calorie the same?"

The gallery will do this through the year not just via the permanent exhibits on view, but also through workshops, talks, film screenings, performances and conversations, with a schedule of events every month. Take the recent performance by interdisciplinary theatre artist Sri Vamsi Matta of his celebrated piece Come Eat With Me: through an experience involving actually cooking and eating along with the audience, Vamsi explores the fraught connection between food and caste in India through stories about the Dalit household and community he belongs to; its food preferences and the choices that were made available to them.

“The burden of caste grows in the stomach," says artist Rajyashri Goody about her exhibit Don’t Lick it All Up. Arranged on the floor are rings of ceramic forms—roti, rice, seeds, meat, cracked earth—resembling food which may have been left over, scavenged, or begged for, through which Goody draws out the complex relationship between caste, hunger, nutrition, and survival. The piece references Omprakash Valmiki’s 1997 book Joothan, about the experiences of a Dalit family in newly independent India, and is accompanied by recipes extracted from Dalit memoirs.

View Full Image 'Don't Lick It All UP' by Rajyashri Goody

As you enter the gallery, one of the first exhibits you encounter is a large circular green and yellow mat that looks like something professional wrestlers use. It is. Farmer is a Wrestler by Delhi-based artists Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra is a visual depiction of the many challenges Indian farmers routinely grapple with, from global warming and climate change to inherited debt, rural-urban migration, inflation, changes in consumption patterns and so on, marked on the mat as dots. The visitor is encouraged to get on the mat and perform certain physical manoeuvres connecting these dots in order to better understand how overlapping obstacles can make farmers’ lives a one-step-forward-two-steps-back situation.

As we leave the gallery, we see two teenage boys on the mat, trying out some of the moves suggested in the game. “This is what we are trying to do...to look at the energy that goes into putting that one calorie into our bodies—where it’s grown, how it reaches our plates," says Phalkey.

For updates, check bengaluru.sciencegallery.com. ‘Calorie’ will run till July 2026