Science Gallery Bengaluru’s new show is all about finding the true weight of a single calorie
Science Gallery Bengaluru’s latest exhibition season explores the financial, social and cultural implication of food
Food discourse has gotten out of hand. Protein bros name and shame people for their carb-laden plates, nutritionists talk about plant-based diets with cultish fervour, chefs can’t stop talking about umami, mouthfeel and hyperlocal eating. We probably think more about what we put in our bodies today than we ever have, or so it feels to those of us who spend too much time online.
That’s why Science Gallery Bengaluru thought the time was right to explore humanity’s intimate-yet-fraught relationship with food with its new year-long exhibition season, Calorie. The idea behind Science Gallery’s exhibitions is, always, to pick up objects of inquiry, says director Jahnavi Phalkey—ideas and concepts that are studied by people in laboratories and in academic fields conceptually—and bring them to the public in ways that will expand our understanding of them.