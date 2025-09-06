You may even be puzzled, at times, by how some exhibits fit into a “science" paradigm: one of the largest spaces on the ground floor of the gallery, for instance, is given over to an exhibit called Mapping Mapusa Market by graphic artist Orijit Sen and consists of large poster-style prints of his graphic illustrations of the famous traditional market in Goa, a hub of Goan social life and the place to find the best poi bread and chorizo sausages. Another exhibit, 12 Lemons by Irish multimedia artist and Beth Fox, explores the connection between the food we consume and the gig economy—having worked at a food delivery service, the artist looks at the tightly controlled labour behind one-click deliveries through her video installation. Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based artist Sahithya Reddy seeks to understand the entangled relationship between digital content and our dinner plates today as we endlessly scroll through our screens, devouring visually while simultaneously consuming the food on our plates.