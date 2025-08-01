Screenshots are now serious business

Osheen Megha Akhlaq has 3,100 screenshots on her phone. They cover everything. From performance ads she’s tracking as a brand executive at a skincare company, to reference images for campaign ideas, and WhatsApp chats with content creators she forwards to her boss to signal follow-ups on marketing initiatives. “Half my job is carried through these screenshots," says the 24-year-old from Mumbai.

She recalls how not too long ago, her gallery was mostly filled with screengrabs of unsolicited texts from men—school and college-era receipts that made gossip feel more real, less made-up. Now, that folder has more work than whispers.

Over the last five years, screenshots—an image of data displayed on a mobile or desktop screen—have evolved into a cornerstone of modern work culture. The shift from playful archive to professional tool happened largely during the pandemic, when official communication moved online, and remote work turned casual screenshots into a means to share work-related updates.

While the concept dates back to the 1960s, the modern-day screenshot found cultural footing in the 1980s, when gamers began mailing in scorecard screengrabs to magazines for a shot at printed glory, according to a 2020 Vice article.

In 2011, Snapchat brought in disappearing Stories—and with it, “screenshot notifications" that made users think twice before grabbing someone’s self-destructing post. Instagram briefly tried the same before dropping it, though the warning still pops up if you screenshot a disappearing DM in “vanish mode".

Today, screenshots are serious business.

Devices let you capture just a portion of the screen, take scrollable grabs of entire web pages, even add “alt text" for accessibility. Digital payment apps let you share screenshots directly as instant proof of payment. Meme marketing runs on screenshots. And at the other end of the spectrum, streaming platforms actively block screen capture and recording to prevent piracy.

It’s now reached a point in the tech world where anyone building a new operating system would consider screenshot and screen-recording features as top priority, says Siddharth Jha, 25, a software engineer from Bengaluru. “They’re non-negotiable—you can’t ship ‘version 1’ without them," he adds.

That wasn’t the case five years ago, Jha notes. He recalls how the Nothing Phone, launched in 2022, stood out for not having screen recording—especially when even Chrome OS, not exactly a mass-market product, offered screenshot and screen recording on its homescreen by default.

“Earlier, screen recording needed a separate app. Now it’s expected to be in-built in a device. Soon, I think devices will add refined selection for screen recording too—where you would be able to edit settings such that certain things on the screen, like WhatsApp chats, won’t be recorded at all."

While his father still finds taking and sharing screenshots unintuitive, it is second nature at work, says Jha. “Even when sharing code, we often send screenshots instead of plain text."

Part of the reason textual screenshots edge out copy-pasting is their ability to preserve context. “Taking a screenshot of a textual report feels symbolic," says Pranav Manie, a 25-year-old writer-marketer from Bengaluru. “It’s like capturing a genie in a botte."

Manie remembers poring over screengrabs from the WikiLeaks email dumps of the 2015 Sony Pictures hack—leaked exchanges that revealed the gender pay gap and other inflammatory truths about Hollywood’s inner workings. Screenshots of the emails, instead of a collated word file, offered “a glimpse into what was happening in that moment… a lens into their world," he says.

Platforms, too, seem to incentivise screenshotting over text as it favours images for better reach—a widely held belief as it keeps people on the app longer. Hence, overflowing tweets are uploaded as image posts. In fact, “screenshot essays" are a thing on X now, as are screengrabs of Notes-app rants. “On Instagram, so many people have taken to posting textual images in a carousel format as users have stopped reading long captions," Manie points out.

People often take a screenshot of an old image instead of digging through Instagram’s gallery sync—a clunky, time-consuming process. A fresh screenshot brings the image to the top of their phone gallery, making it quicker to access and post.

In group chats, screenshots often get a second life when they’re turned into stickers for inside jokes. “You star a message on WhatsApp, but you also screenshot it—just in case. It’s another place where you might stumble on something warm later."

But for all their usefulness, screenshots aren’t perfect.

Soren Hamby (they/them) has low vision in one eye and no vision in the other. “There’s often something missing from screenshots," says the 38-year-old lead product designer from New York who specialises in accessibility. “Looking at context or an annotated screenshot, I can often understand better than if I had a screenshot completely read out to me," they say. On Instagram, you can include alt text on posts, but not on Stories or Reels, and many people don’t know that you can use the feature on posts either, Hamby adds. “There’s this instant consumption of images and instant sharing that is low friction, and it’s often not clear what the intent is in the image if I use operating system-level tools to describe the image."

Most people around Hamby forget or don’t know that they have a visual disability. “I generally am able to keep up with everyone and I don’t ask for accommodations often, if ever. But giving them unasked and quietly makes me feel like I’m included, I’m allowed dignity, and that people providing them really care about others in their community," they add. When Hamby sends a screenshot, they tap the icon in the screenshot screen and grab the text so they can provide both. “It takes just an extra few seconds to do and edit, but the habit makes it easier to accommodate people."

Besides accessibility barriers, screenshots may also be quietly messing with how we process information. Akhlaq admits that while she takes them to remember things, she rarely revisits them when it actually matters. “I take reference shots all the time—of clothes, products, ideas. But when I need to go back to them, I usually don’t. More screenshots have piled up since then," she says. For her, screenshots are equal parts memory bank and clutter trap.

That dissonance—between capturing and actually retaining—has a neurological basis. “When a device is storing the information for us, the brain is not registering it," says Nipun Pauranik, a neurologist based in Indore. “Neurons aren’t getting fired up to build a memory base." Screenshots, in that sense, create the illusion of remembering without doing the mental work. “If we try to store information without a screenshot, it’ll press our brains to create that memory base. Now we know things are saved elsewhere, so we don’t make the effort."

It’s a trade-off: the convenience of outsourcing memory often comes at the cost of weakening it. While the long-term consequences are still unfolding, the impact on our working memory—the ability to hold and use information in the moment—is already becoming clear, adds Pauranik.

Jha now leans on AI to manage the overload, using tools like Gemini or ChatGPT to sift through his screenshots and surface the one he needs.

For those looking to go a step further, people like Anubhav Singhal are building solutions. The 25-year-old independent tech contractor from Bengaluru recently developed an automation tool that renames screenshots contextually the moment they’re taken—making them easier to find and organise later.

What began as an open-source side project has now evolved into an app called Peeksy. “You can access the free version with an OpenAI subscription key, or opt for the paid one at $5 a month," he says. Over 20 people have joined the waitlist to access the paid version since he made the announcement a week ago. “It appeals to people who like to keep everything in order," he adds.

Screenshots may still be easier to navigate on phones thanks to thumbnail previews, but if the end goal is to share them later, some level of classification becomes essential. That’s the thinking that keeps Singhal spending his weekends and late nights refining the app.

At its core, though, a screenshot is still a digital note to self. “You may never go back to it," he says, “but it helps to know that you can."