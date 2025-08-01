Screenshots are now serious business
Shephali Bhatt 6 min read 01 Aug 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Summary
Over the last five years, screenshots have evolved from playful archive to professional tool. But they are also equal parts memory bank and clutter trap
Osheen Megha Akhlaq has 3,100 screenshots on her phone. They cover everything. From performance ads she’s tracking as a brand executive at a skincare company, to reference images for campaign ideas, and WhatsApp chats with content creators she forwards to her boss to signal follow-ups on marketing initiatives. “Half my job is carried through these screenshots," says the 24-year-old from Mumbai.
She recalls how not too long ago, her gallery was mostly filled with screengrabs of unsolicited texts from men—school and college-era receipts that made gossip feel more real, less made-up. Now, that folder has more work than whispers.
