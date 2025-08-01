Screenshots are now serious business

Soren Hamby (they/them) has low vision in one eye and no vision in the other. “There’s often something missing from screenshots," says the 38-year-old lead product designer from New York who specialises in accessibility. “Looking at context or an annotated screenshot, I can often understand better than if I had a screenshot completely read out to me," they say. On Instagram, you can include alt text on posts, but not on Stories or Reels, and many people don’t know that you can use the feature on posts either, Hamby adds. “There’s this instant consumption of images and instant sharing that is low friction, and it’s often not clear what the intent is in the image if I use operating system-level tools to describe the image."