Travel and sports are life’s best teachers, says Seiko Watches’ Niladri Mazumder

Life at St. Xavier’s Collegiate School in Kolkata played a crucial role in shaping Niladri Mazumder’s analytical thinking and curiosity about different aspects of life. Alongside academics, it was where he engaged with debates, sports and community service, and more importantly, learned to listen, question and form independent perspectives.

“The exposure to diverse ideas and a culture of excellence sparked my interest in understanding brands, markets and how strong institutions are built over time. It naturally led me to pursue management studies later,” says Mazumder, 57, President & COO, Seiko Watch India Pvt. Ltd.

Early on in his career, Bengaluru-based Mazumder developed a fascination for watches. He realised how something so intricate could be both deeply functional and profoundly personal. It continues to be the inspiration that has kept him at Seiko for close to two decades.

“A timepiece can carry meaning far beyond telling time - watches mark moments in our lives. I am drawn to watches that strike a balance between timeless design and robust functionality. Seiko has a rich Japanese heritage built on precision, innovation and craftsmanship and my role has been to ensure that this story is told meaningfully in the Indian context,” he says.

Over the last few years, Mazumder has observed a significant change in the Indian luxury watch market. While it was once dominated by traditional luxury buyers, there are younger professionals and collectors today who are equally passionate about timepieces.

“Consumers are far more informed and discerning. There is a clear shift from logo-led purchases to appreciation of craftsmanship, heritage and mechanical excellence,” he says.

Mazumder talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he believes in prioritising tasks.

Who do you consider your mentor? A few people have played a guiding role in my professional life - Jayashree Mohanka, Jacob Kurien, Bhaskar Bhat, Ted Ishimaru and Yosh Kawada come to mind immediately. I consider myself privileged to be a part of Jacob’s team that not only made Titan a most sought after brand in India, but was also responsible for scripting the success story of Tanishq.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Never foster the wrong impression that you can only learn from your seniors. Learning from your juniors, as well as persons from all over the professional space, is a skill that will lead you to success.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a mentor is less about giving instructions and more about helping people discover their strengths. It is about listening, asking the right questions, and creating an environment where individuals feel confident to think independently and take ownership of their decisions. At work, I try to mentor by leading through example - sharing experiences, encouraging open dialogue, and giving people the space to learn from both successes and failures. I believe the role of a mentor is not to provide all the answers, but to guide, support and instil the confidence needed to grow, adapt and perform at one’s best in the long term.

What’s your morning schedule like? My morning schedule is very simple - on weekdays, get up and reach the office on time; on weekends, to try and get on my motorcycle for a breakfast ride or play some sport with friends.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I believe strongly in prioritisation and balance. Being clear about what truly matters, both at work and in life, helps reduce noise and improves focus. Making time for personal interests, staying active and disconnecting when needed are just as important as professional discipline.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? More than a work habit, I would say Covid helped me realise the enormous effort that goes into maintaining a clean and healthy household, which in most cases is much more challenging than even running a company.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? The Mahabharata remains a text I deeply value. It is incredibly layered, with complex characters and moral dilemmas that remain relevant even today. There is no clear black or white, only interpretation and reflection, which makes it a powerful source of insight on leadership, relationships and growth.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I unwind through adda - engaging conversations with friends on a wide range of topics. Sports, both playing and watching, are a big part of my life, as are motorcycle rides with like-minded friends. These moments help me slow down, recharge and maintain balance. My love for travel has taken me to 51 countries so far and I would encourage a sense of wanderlust in every individual. Travel and sports are the best teachers in life.

