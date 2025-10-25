Self-locking, digital locks, or padlocks? When options overwhelm

Have you ever locked yourself out of your house? I did last week, and was promptly told it happens to everyone. For me, though, this was only the second time in my life. Both times have been this year. Until then, I had never once forgotten my keys.

Growing up in a home with a working mother meant I was a keys-carrying child long before any of my friends. While most kids returned to homes where someone was waiting, I came back to a locked door.

The first time I locked myself out earlier this year, a neighbour had a spare key. This time, it was different: new house, new neighbourhood; I had yet to entrust someone with the spare keys. I’m generally an organised person, so this lapse felt frustrating and oddly personal.

That frustration sent me down an internet rabbit hole about why these lapses happen at all. In 2012, the U.S.-based Association for Psychological Science published a study titled When We Forget to Remember: Failures in Prospective Memory Range From Annoying to Lethal. In it, R. Key Dismukes, a retired scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, explains how prospective memory—our ability to remember to do something in the future—can sometimes fail while performing routine tasks.

Much of what we intend to do, he writes, happens on autopilot. We rarely form “explicit intentions" for things like locking the door or inserting the key in the ignition every time we drive a car; those actions are embedded in habit. When something disrupts that rhythm, like stress, hurry or any distraction, the mental reminder simply doesn’t fire.

The study recommends a few practical fixes: external memory aids like phone alerts, visual cues or checklists, and avoiding multi-tasking when a task actually matters.

With the “why" of the episode somewhat resolved, my mind turned to “what next". When I told friends, advice poured in. One swore by non-self-locking models whose keys are hard to duplicate. Another had given spare keys of this kind of lock to two neighbours, both of whom, ironically, were out of town the day the spare keys were needed. Then came the digital-lock enthusiasts, quickly followed by a cautionary tale from someone whose smart lock had frozen mid-weekend. There’s no perfect fix, I concluded, only varying degrees of convenience and chaos.

The conversation took me back to childhood, when locks were simple things. No self-locking mechanisms, no passwords, no batteries, no apps. Now there’s an entire taxonomy: self-locking, non-self-locking, digital, biometric-led.

Funny how choosing a new lock has consumed more mental energy than getting replacement keys made on a working afternoon. From credit cards to phones to ceiling fans—and now, locks—life has become a catalogue of endless options. No wonder a restaurant menu with only a handful of dishes feels oddly soothing these days. Decision fatigue is the quiet exhaustion of modern life. Perhaps that’s why, every now and then, the brain just clocks out early, locks the door, and calls it a day.

