Self-locking, digital locks, or padlocks? When options overwhelm

With the “why" of the episode somewhat resolved, my mind turned to “what next". When I told friends, advice poured in. One swore by non-self-locking models whose keys are hard to duplicate. Another had given spare keys of this kind of lock to two neighbours, both of whom, ironically, were out of town the day the spare keys were needed. Then came the digital-lock enthusiasts, quickly followed by a cautionary tale from someone whose smart lock had frozen mid-weekend. There’s no perfect fix, I concluded, only varying degrees of convenience and chaos.