Sennheiser Momentum 5 wireless review: New headphones and earbuds deliver great audiophile sound

The real party trick is the 42mm dynamic drivers, inspired by the company’s audiophile-oriented HD 600 family. The result is a sound that leans towards rich, smooth and detailed. Vocals have plenty of presence, the midrange brings out the character of instruments beautifully, and there’s enough low-end weight to give electronic tracks and movie soundtracks a satisfying heft. Bass is deliberately generous, though, and the presentation is more relaxed than punchy. Going wired over 3.5mm or USB-C adds further fullness and depth, bringing the midrange into sharper focus. Overall, these cans strike a satisfying balance between fun and refinement.