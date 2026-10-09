Sennheiser Momentum 5 wireless review: New headphones and earbuds deliver great audiophile sound

Will this change with the new Momentum 5 series? There are two types of products to choose from in this lineup: the Momentum 5 Wireless headphones ( ₹39,990), and the Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds ( ₹29,990). On paper, both promise the familiar Sennheiser cocktail of refined sound, capable noise cancellation and premium features. The ace up both their sleeves? User-replaceable batteries.