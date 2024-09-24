Sennheiser Momentum Sport review: Sound biometric tracking

There might be cheaper alternatives out there, but the Sennheiser Momentum Sport is an athlete-level true wireless earbud

A couple of weeks ago, I reviewed Sennheiser’s Accentum True Wireless earbuds and was left with a middling impression. Thereafter, I turned to the company’s Momentum Sport TWS earbuds to see if those were a better purchase. The short answer to the question is a resounding yes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I was a little staggered at finding out that the Momentum Sport earbuds have a hefty price tag of ₹27,990. This is an expensive pair of workout earbuds, I thought, albeit one that come with heart rate tracking. The performance, however, left me with the conviction that this pair is your best gym buddy and best friend while running long distances. They may have some extra bass, but the secure fit will ensure that you choose these over most other TWS earbuds in your drawer.

Their true capabilities are under the hood, though. Let me put it this way: if you’re only looking out for earbuds for your workouts, you will find cheaper alternatives that sound equally good, if not better, but if you want accurate biometric tracking (yes, ears are better for gathering heart rate and temperate data than the wrist) built into the earbuds (you can avoid a chest strap) and good sound quality, then the Momentum Sport should be on top of your list.

Let’s get in to it.

Designed for athletes Sennheiser has designed the Momentum Sport earbuds for athletes. From the heart rate and and body temperature sensors to integrating with the Polar Flow App (with access to Polar’s training analytics, coaching and voice guidance), these earbuds knock it out of the park for those looking for casual fitness tracking accuracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earbuds are available in Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite or Plar Black colours, with a matte finish, and come with three silicone eartips and three earfins in the case along with a finless band.

The charging case has a rubberized magnetic lid that has a satisfying yet different type of ‘click’ sound than those hard-plastic earbud cases that snap shut. It comes with a loop for clipping onto a bag or a keychain (seriously, a smart insertion), and the charging point is covered. There’s an IPX4 water resistance rating on the case, and an IPX5 rating for the earbuds. Water splashes be just fine, but dust may post a problem in the long run.

I only have two gripes with the design here. First, the fit, although it is secure and comfortable, is that they don’t work well with people who have smaller-sized ears. I managed a comfortable fit after fiddling with different ear tips and wing sizes and running the ‘Fit Test’ in the companion app. Even then, more than two hours in one go and I feel like I need a break. Second, since the case isn’t hard plastic and doesn’t snap shut, there is potential for it to open if flung into your bag, with the earbuds falling out.

The earbuds have a semi-open design. They’ll passively block out noise, but not as much as other non-semi-open earbuds. While passive isolation may not be much, the Transparency Mode sounds more natural.

Let’s talk sound The Momentum Sport provides a thumping bass to your daily workouts with a wide soundstage, giving you a concert-like feeling. It’s a balanced sound without overpowering in any one area. I was listening to a number of rap songs, and the vocals were shining. They came with a good amount of clarity, and a depth in the instruments. Instrument separation in jazz tracks like Dave Brubeck’s Take 5 wasn’t the best, but it wasn’t bad. What’s lacking is the richness in the sound, but since these are fitness earbuds, that can be forgiven. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Open the Sennheiser Smart Control app on your phone and you’ll find an equalizer, which can be used to tune the sound. You can select from one of the presets or create your own. There’s also a Sound Check feature using which you can take a listening test and have the app build a custom EQ for you.

Noise-cancellation was pretty good during my testing period. It isn’t up there with the best from Bose, but it did dial back all the loud rumbling noises from the streets of Delhi. Even during my time at a busy Blue Tokai cafe, they cut out every noisy conversation from my neighboring tables. Transparency Mode was my favourite, but with the setting at the middle level.

Sensors and battery life In my testing, the heart rate sensor’s reading was almost identical to that of my Apple Watch. Body temperature was also fairly accurate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Momentum Sport is good for 5.5 hours per charge (with ANC on) or 6 hours (with Transparency Mode at its lowest). The case can hold up to 18 hours of battery life. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge the earbuds and 10 minutes of charging will get you 45 minutes of playback time.

The results are pretty standard for TWS earbuds and I was able to eke out 5-6 hours on a constant basis, in line with the company’s estimates.