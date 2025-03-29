Lounge
Sephora's global CEO Guillaume Motte has big plans for India
Pooja Singh 8 min read 29 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryThe head of beauty retailer Sephora on expanding in the Indian market, how experiential retail is crucial to the company’s success and why he prefers listening over talking
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s beauty market is getting too crowded—that’s a line one hears often. New homegrown brands emerge almost every month while more international names announce their entry. Guillaume Motte thinks otherwise. “India isn’t saturated at all," says the global CEO-president of French multinational beauty retailer Sephora when we meet at Mumbai’s Bay Club. “It’s in a very early stage and it’s a unique market."
He explains what he means by unique.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less