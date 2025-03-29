A large part of product differentiation is also the curation of brands. While helping brands get ready for a new market, the retailer “cooks in the kitchen" with the brand. Essentially, using Sephora’s consumer insights, the brand, whether established or emerging, develops a new product suitable for the respective market. “You can have a successful brand and, suddenly, you enter a market, and it doesn’t resonate. We’ve seen this. Then you think, ‘What did I do wrong?’" Motte explains. The answer is a mix of right timing and doing enough homework—“when consumer understanding is better, when the size of the market is better, and when you have a partner whom you trust, the acceleration is normally very fast."