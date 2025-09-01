Player mode: Fight monsters and rescue a spaceship this month in gaming

September 2025 brings thrilling gaming adventures, from the heartwarming co-op journey in LEGO Voyagers to the horror of Silent Hill f. Get ready to fight monsters, navigate twisted paths, and rescue spaceships in these must-play titles that emphasize friendship, discovery, and survival.

Advertisement

Here are our picks of the top video game releases of September 2025:

Hell is us For lovers of post-apocalyptic and dystopian scenarios, Hell is Us, developed by Rogue Factor and published by Nacon games, seems to be among the most anticipated games of September 2025. In the distant future when war has torn the Earth apart, an ON (Organized Nations) Peacekeeper named Rémi goes absent without leave and ventures into the war-torn country of Hadea to find his parents, only to discover that the region is infested with supernatural beings following a mysterious event named the "Calamity". In the action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective, the player assumes control of Rémi and fights these supernatural beings called ‘Hollow Walkers’ (shades of Game of Thrones' white walkers, maybe?). In a unique take on the genre, the game focuses on audio instead of visual clues to map the terrain: players must listen to Rémi's conversations with non-playable characters in order to find out the locations of their objectives.

Advertisement

Releases on 4 September for PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

Also Read | Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6: This soundbar delivers value for money

Silent Hill f

Shimizu Hinako

The latest outing in the beloved Silent Hill franchise is set to be one of the most anticipated horror games of 2025. In a departure from previous outings of the same, which were set in American small towns, Silent Hill f is set in a small town in Japan in the 1960s. Our protagonist Shimizu Hinako's secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunted nightmare. As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.

Advertisement

Releases on 25 September on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

LEGO Voyagers

All aboard

From the makers of LEGO® Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected. The game features a poetic, non verbal narrative, set in beautiful brick-built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack. Developed by Annapurna Interactive, LEGO Voyagers is all about adventure and discovery, and yet goes beyond these to ask open questions about building friendships, sharing dreams, and giving space.

Advertisement