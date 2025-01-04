In the recent web series Raat Jawaan Hai (SonyLIV), there’s a scene where the wife places a sex toy on the table and discusses it with her husband sitting across. No euphemism is used, and there is no blurring or visual distortion of the gadget in question.

That small scene, played for laughs in the slice-of-life sitcom, piggybacks on a new era of sexual liberation dawning in India as the stigma surrounding sex toys and self-pleasure begins to fade. However, a quiet revolution is underway, challenging deep-rooted cultural norms and ushering in an era of greater sexual awareness and acceptance, led by women entreprenuers who are taking charge of sex-tech in India, such as Leeza Mangaldas, an award-winning sexuality educator with over 3 million subscribers online, who publishes educational resources about celebrating pleasurable experiences without shame. She is also the founder of a sex-tech brand called Leezu's which retails massagers and strokers for both men and women.

Mangaldas's audience makes it evident that they’re not just open to but eager for information and tools that stand to help them explore sexuality and pleasure, more comfortably, safely, and enjoyably.

Breaking the taboo For a long time, adult lifestyle products were sold in shady grey market stores, like in Delhi’s Palika Bazaar or Mumbai’s Crawford market. Online too, most of the stores have edgy names with a wink-wink positioning—Kaamastra, 69toy, NaughtyNights, et al. Even the most popular and one of the oldest ones – IMBesharam – alludes to being called ‘shameless’.

Now, mainstream D2C brands like MyMuse and That Sassy Thing, helmed by women co-founders (Anushka Gupta and Sachee Malhotra, respectively), dominate the space. Mangaldas launched Leezu's last year as an extension of her vision for taking pleasure mainstream. These brands exude sex positivity and improving intimate experiences instead of solely appealing to male and female libidos, which makes sex seem like a sterile activity.

The Mini bullet massager from MyMuse

Several factors are contributing to this trend. The lockdowns during the pandemic saw a massive surge in consumers using sexual aids for personal pleasure, but the adoption has not slowed down since. Increased internet penetration and access to global trends have exposed Indians to a wider range of sexual experiences and products. Additionally, the rise of social media and online communities has created safe spaces for individuals to explore their sexuality, share experiences, and seek information without fear of judgment.

The increasing acceptance of sex toys is inextricably linked to a broader shift towards sex positivity in India. A growing number of Indians are rejecting traditional notions of shame and embracing a more sex-positive outlook. They recognize that sexual pleasure is a natural and healthy part of life and are willing to explore tools that can enhance their intimate experiences.

“Sex and pleasure are universal and democratic. People across socio economic strata, gender, and geography partake in sexual activity and seek out information and resources around sexual health and pleasure. Everyone deserves to be able to safely and joyfully navigate their own body and sexuality and the desire to do so is not a factor of geography or social standing—it’s a factor of being human,” says Mangaldas.

Empowerment and Agency While the growing acceptance of sex toys and open conversations about sex is beneficial for all genders, it holds particular significance for women in India. Traditionally, female sexuality has been suppressed and controlled, with women often denied agency over their own bodies and desires. Even the cursory sex education class at school that some privileged folks got was essentially about the “reproductive system.” For women, sex was about babies, not orgasms.

The rise of sex positivity and access to sex toys is empowering women to take control of their sexual experiences and explore their pleasure on their own terms. It challenges the notion that sex is solely for procreation or male gratification and allows women to embrace their sexuality without shame or guilt.

AJ, a feminist activist, got her first sex toy last year. Some of her friends had used them and that piqued her interest. Her purchase was driven by personal pleasure not necessarily adding a bit of fun element to her time with her partner. “I liked that sex toys allow you to explore and build an intimate sexuality with yourself which is not dependent on anybody else. It has allowed me to discover what I like and dislike when it comes to pleasure and has made me a lot more comfortable with my own body,” she tells me over email.

That said, while some men are comfortable with their partners relishing that agency or join in to indulge in the exploration together, there are some who feel threatened by these products.

The legal position While the progress made in recent years is encouraging, the deeply ingrained cultural and religious beliefs continue to pose challenges. But apart from dealing with the shame laden societal attitudes, the legal landscape surrounding sex toys in India too is complex and ambiguous.

While sex toys are not illegal in India, companies must be cautious to not inadvertently risk legal trouble under the “obscenity” law—section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. So, euphemisms like “massager” instead of “sex toy” are used and the products have to be sold discreetly without any sort of sexual imagery on their packaging else it will be deemed “lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest.”

This ambiguity leads to confusion and apprehension among both sellers and consumers. But the Constitution grants citizens the right to privacy within their own space, and therefore the usage of these products doesn't break any laws. In 2011, the Calcutta High Court categorically held that articles relating to adult use or pertaining to sex cannot be held as obscene merely because of its nature.

Plus, there’s the sex negative red tape on social and digital media. On online platforms, content around sexuality and sexual health is frequently flagged, shadowbanned, taken down, demonetized, and mostly ineligible to be run as ads to reach a wider audience.

The road ahead Per TechSci Research, the sex toys market in India was estimated at over $100 million in 2023. Even the market for stimulants and rejuvenators grew 17% year-on-year in the last year, data from market research firm Pharmarack showed.

The growing trend of adoption of adult lifestyle products and open conversations about sex in India signifies a profound shift in societal attitudes towards sexuality and pleasure. While challenges remain, the movement towards greater sexual awareness and acceptance is gaining momentum, empowering individuals, particularly women, to take control of their bodies and embrace their sexuality without shame or fear.

Sex toys and sexual wellness products can add a lot of creative and liberating possibilities around understanding your own body as well as ensuring partnered experiences are more mutually pleasurable.