Shashank Mehta interview: The founder of The Whole Truth opens up about running a 100% clean label food brand

He explains that the means of making their products—initially in his kitchen to now in a facility—has not changed much. Today, about 500 women come in every day to hand-press the bars. “The process is: take five ingredients, put it in the mixer. It becomes a goop. Take that goop out. Make it into balls of 50g each. There’s a mould which is the shape of the bar. Put the goop in that. Press. You get the bar. Sprinkle almonds on top. Press. Your bar is done.”