Shashank Mehta interview: The founder of The Whole Truth opens up about running a 100% clean label food brand

In October 2019, a team of four people working with two tables, two blenders and an oven out of a 1,000 sq. ft unit in Andheri East, Mumbai, packed and shipped the first orders for a new food brand. The operation, with a newly built website, produced a protein bar available in three flavours.
There were no stores, no advertising campaigns and a few existing customers who came from a blog.
For Shashank Mehta, the founder of what would become The Whole Truth (TWT), the launch was the culmination of a set of questions he had been asking for years—first as a consumer, then as a marketer and eventually as an entrepreneur.
“This is such a mission-oriented company,” says Mehta, 40, “and my own identity is mixed up with the company. Because it really feels like my entire life was leading up to the moment when I started the company.”
How The Whole Truth Began
TWT, with its 500-plus staff, and six products—protein bars, muesli, peanut butters, dark chocolates, protein powders and a range for children—calls itself India’s first 100% clean label food brand. Mehta says they are currently operating at an annual revenue of around ₹650 crore and expects that figure to approach ₹800 crore this year.
About 90% of their sales come through online channels, including quick-commerce platforms and e-commerce marketplaces. The rest comes from roughly 3,000 retail outlets.
At a café in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, Mehta wonders whether he should have a coffee—given his controlled diet. He decides to postpone the decision—and eventually chooses not to have anything. Dressed in a T-shirt with the words, “Say no to drugs sugar”, he is an animated speaker, a curious listener and—as I find out later—passionate researcher.
Having grown up in Delhi as the son of a math teacher mother and a father who worked at ONGC his entire career, Mehta describes himself as “always a fat kid”. By the time he completed Class XII from a boys-only school, he weighed around 110kg.
When he joined engineering at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi, he decided to lose weight. He was in a co-ed for the first time and thought that he didn’t get enough attention from women. “I thought it’s because of the way I looked. So, I just stopped eating and started running. There was no science behind it.”
He lost around 40kg in less than a year. He equated being thin with being fit, so he started eating and drinking like his thin friends. In three years, 30kg came back; by the end of engineering, he was again at around 100kg.
At the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, he repeated the cycle. The pattern bothered him but career concerns triumphed, taking him to a marketing job at Hindustan Unilever Ltd in Mumbai in 2009. His parents were understandably thrilled as Mehta’s “first salary was higher than my father’s last salary”.
The expectation was straightforward: build a career, stay with a large company and progress steadily. But Mehta drew happiness from creation, which he brackets into two categories. “You can either become an individual creator, which is a comedian, actor, artist of some form. Or you can become an institutional creator, which is called an entrepreneur.”
In 2012, he left Unilever to join a food start-up, Rebel Foods (which has the Faasos brand), as an entrepreneur-in-residence . The “operationally intense” experience lasted two years because running restaurants turned out to be different from building marketing campaigns. “You are on the floor for 16 hours a day,” says Mehta.
By the time he returned to Unilever, he had regained weight and was questioning some of his assumptions about discipline, health and work. The third attempt at weight loss proved different.
He spent months reading nutrition research, books on food and scientific papers. He taught himself how to read labels, understand ingredient lists and evaluate nutritional claims. The weight came off. More significantly, it stayed off.
“I knew that I am doing it in a structural manner. That I will remain off forever. From (age) 26 till today, 40, it’s never come back,” says the father of a two-and-a-half-year-old.