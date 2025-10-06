Belief in hard work wins over shortcuts, thinks Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India
Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, shares her journey of hard work, mentorship, and the importance of making bold decisions
Comics doubled up as entertainment for Shefali Johnson during her younger days, delighted with everything from the humour and wit of Asterix to the adventures of Tintin alongside his unpredictable dog, Snowy. After studying organic chemistry at the University of Rajasthan, she considered teaching to follow in the footsteps of her parents, before jumping into the world of real estate.
A chance conversation with friends and the desire to take on a new challenge first introduced her to the world of esports and gaming at NODWIN Gaming. It soon led her back to an old passion that she enjoys to this day.