Comics doubled up as entertainment for Shefali Johnson during her younger days, delighted with everything from the humour and wit of Asterix to the adventures of Tintin alongside his unpredictable dog, Snowy. After studying organic chemistry at the University of Rajasthan, she considered teaching to follow in the footsteps of her parents, before jumping into the world of real estate.

A chance conversation with friends and the desire to take on a new challenge first introduced her to the world of esports and gaming at NODWIN Gaming. It soon led her back to an old passion that she enjoys to this day.

“People didn’t know what esports was and Comic Con was the perfect place to grow as it aligned with our vision. From the beginning, I took charge of everything from planning to execution, which gave me a strong understanding of how events work. Since I was closely integrated with the business process, the board members decided to hand Comic Con over to me once it was acquired by NODWIN," says Gurugram-based Johnson, 40, CEO of Comic Con India.

Starting out in three metro cities, Comic Con India has today expanded to places like Hyderabad, Pune and Guwahati. From a niche event, it has grown into a pop culture platform that brings together creators, artists, writers and brands, united by their passion for comics, gaming, movies and fandom.

“Comic Con has become a stage for storytelling, creativity and expression. More importantly, it has opened up conversations about new career paths in writing, art, gaming and content creation. One of the key roles is to support talents and be a launchpad for the next generation of pop culture leaders. As someone who always loved reading comics, being at the helm of India’s greatest pop culture celebration is rewarding in itself," she says.

Johnson talks to Lounge about mentorship and why it’s important to trust your instincts.

Who do you consider your mentor?

My mother is my life mentor. She taught me some of the most important values like patience, belief in your hard work and the importance of doing things the right way rather than looking for shortcuts. And professionally, Akshat Rathee, (Co-Founder & Managing Director NODWIN Gaming) has been a major influence. One of the biggest takeaways from him has been the mindset of taking bold steps - if you truly believe in something, go for it. The worst that can happen is failure and even that comes with lessons. While I have always followed that motto, reinforcement of the same has really helped me grow.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

The key lesson is to trust my instincts and chase what I truly believe in. With Akshat’s advice, I learned that even if there’s a risk of failure, we need to take the challenge and go ahead without carrying the fear of failing. That mindset has helped me push boundaries, take ownership of projects and grow both personally and professionally.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor means passing on what I have learned from my experience, both successes and failures. At work, I focus on helping my colleagues understand the reason behind things. But most importantly, giving them the ownership to make their own decisions. I strongly believe that experience is the best teacher and my role is to provide support and offer insights, open up opportunities and help them build confidence to handle responsibility on their own.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I take my dog, Bunny, out for a walk and spend some time playing with him. Before work, I make it a point to call my parents. I always take out a few quiet moments to thank God for giving me another day. It’s a small but meaningful practice that helps me stay grounded.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I believe in taking full ownership of my decisions. If I believe in something, then I go ahead and do it. It will be my decision and responsibility. Even if things don’t work out, I know I made the call and am willing to learn from it. This mindset has helped me move forward without regret.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I have started putting everything down on a calendar. With no fixed boundaries between work and personal life, scheduling became essential to prioritise tasks, allocate specific time slots and set clear timelines.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

For mentorship, I turn to my mentors directly. I am lucky to have them around and can reach out to them whenever I need guidance. If you’re able to find someone like that, it’s far more impactful than relying solely on a book or podcast.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I love spending time with my dog. I also like to do gardening and if time permits, pick up a book.

