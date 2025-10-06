Who do you consider your mentor?

My mother is my life mentor. She taught me some of the most important values like patience, belief in your hard work and the importance of doing things the right way rather than looking for shortcuts. And professionally, Akshat Rathee, (Co-Founder & Managing Director NODWIN Gaming) has been a major influence. One of the biggest takeaways from him has been the mindset of taking bold steps - if you truly believe in something, go for it. The worst that can happen is failure and even that comes with lessons. While I have always followed that motto, reinforcement of the same has really helped me grow.