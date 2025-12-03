Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review: These headphones help you listen without tuning out

The trade-offs

For all its advantages, the open-ear design comes with a set of significant, unavoidable trade-offs. Weak audio fidelity is the technology’s single greatest complaint. Transmitting low-frequency (bass) sounds requires a lot of energy, and bone conduction just cannot deliver it efficiently. The second is the privacy problem. The transducers vibrate the bone, but they also vibrate the air around them. This results in sound leakage, and in a quiet environment like an office, a library, or in a shared commute, people sitting nearby can often hear a thin version of your audio, undermining the privacy. No company has navigated these compromises better than Shokz, the brand that effectively created and now dominates this consumer market. The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is a direct attempt to fix the technology’s core flaws.