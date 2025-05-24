What Siddharth Roy Kapur wants: Fresh stories told in unique voices
SummaryThe founder of the production house Roy Kapur Films on why content needs to be compelling and not star-driven, the current slowdown in Bollywood, and learning to not let either success or failure get to him
Siddharth Roy Kapur’s work cabin is an ode to the films he grew up on. Nestled in a bustling corner of Mumbai’s Khar area, with an entire wall taken up by a window that overlooks the street below, it’s hard to miss the iconic movie posters on the walls—Mughal-e-Azam, Pyaasa and Sholay. And then there is the prized possession: a poster of the 2023 film Napoleon, signed by the director, Ridley Scott, himself.
It’s a space Roy Kapur, 50, says he worked closely with the designer on when he started his independent production company Roy Kapur Films after leaving the Walt Disney Co. India, where he served as managing director until 2016. The content studio has churned out films like Deva (2025), Pippa (2023) and The Sky is Pink (2019) besides web originals such as Yeh Ballet (2020), Aranyak (2021) and Rocket Boys (2022), keeping the pipeline steady though not cluttered. After a manic couple of years at Disney where he oversaw everything from the studio business to the broadcast network and the consumer products vertical, all at the same time, it is easy to see why Roy Kapur is taking it slow.