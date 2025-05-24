What Siddharth Roy Kapur wants: Fresh stories told in unique voices

“I don’t think anyone has ever had a clue. The best you can do is guess," says Roy Kapur when asked if the Hindi film business is in a crisis. “We’ve come out of it but we’re still facing some of the repercussions of what covid did to the industry. ...a lot of consumer habits and attitudes have changed. Attention spans are lower, people are more distracted, you have to grab their attention much more than earlier. Because of the easy accessibility to content that you could not have imagined having 10 years ago, when you had to make an appointment to view something, we’ve all forgotten what it is to tune into a show (at a particular time) and wait for a rerun or rent a DVD if you missed something. Your content has to be far more compelling to now be able to draw people in and we as content creators have to accept that’s where we are now," he says.