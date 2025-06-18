‘Never sacrifice performance for aesthetics,’ says Sir James Dyson
Sir James Dyson, the legendary inventor with a vast influence on product design, talks about form, function, his design philosophy, and why he hates imitators
British inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson’s engineering breakthroughs have reshaped consumer technology as we know it today. Best known for creating the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner, Dyson, 78, has built a global company that champions design-driven problem-solving, while his eponymously named foundation aims to support budding inventors and innovators working on physical products. During a recent interaction with Mint on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s latest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson PencilVac, in Tokyo, the British inventor offered glimpses into the philosophies that drive him and the company that bears his name.