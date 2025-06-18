‘Never sacrifice performance for aesthetics,’ says Sir James Dyson

No such thing as fail-safe

The legend of Sir James Dyson is inextricably linked to the 5,127 prototypes he famously built over five years before perfecting his first cyclonic, bagless vacuum cleaner, in the late 1970s. The iconic product was born from frustration with his vacuum cleaner losing suction due to a clogged bag, and has become a cornerstone of the Dyson narrative. He recalls the experience almost wryly—not as a tale of hardship, but as an illustration of the inventive process. “Most of what you do is failure," he notes, emphasizing that every misstep is a clue that nudges you closer to a breakthrough. “Every engineer, anyone who develops technology, knows that you have a lot of failures. It’s an iterative process where you make one change at a time…Eventually, you make it work, but along the road, a lot of failures".