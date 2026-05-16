How the art of slow looking can improve your attention span and change your life

My phone and I, usually joined at the hip, were recently separated on a forest safari where mobile phones were not permitted. Sans a camera, I had to experience Satpura Tiger Reserve without capturing it through a lens. Freed from digital distractions, I gradually found my attention sharpening. I noticed flutters, rustling, chirps, whistles, pink flecks on glowing ghost trees, even the delicate pattern on a teak tree’s infected leaves, their paper-thin surfaces translucent, riddled with holes through which sunlight streamed. I saw animals and birds, but also finer details: the gaur’s white-socked legs and orange, blue and white horns; the arresting green eyes of a jungle cat peering through a fence, and thick cotton candy like funnel spider webs fringing the path.
The effect lingered beyond the jungle. Back at the wilderness lodge, with erratic Wi-Fi to keep me from picking up my phone, I wandered through grounds dotted with trees, tall burnished grass, organic gardens, and the occasional group of snuffling wild boar. A quivering line of weaver ants caught my attention as they climbed a branch to their nest—braided leaves stitched together with larval silk. Gazing at a murky pond, I initially noticed bubbles. Minutes later I realised they were a frog’s eyes peering above the water. My continued gaze revealed more pairs of beady eyes. Without my phone, I stayed longer, and saw more.