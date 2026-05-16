How the art of slow looking can improve your attention span and change your life

Despite its benefits, many perceive stillness as unproductive. But, like any habit, it can be built over time. “Start with 15-20 minutes of any analogue activity you enjoy—journaling, art, reading—as part of your evening or morning routine. Once you get into the flow, this time limit often extends,” says Gupta. Focusing on the mundane can make us more comfortable with the ordinary. “I recommend a micro-dose of boredom in our everyday life. Pick one object or task in your home—a house plant, a fridge magnet, clearing the clutter in your wardrobe, a tree on your morning walk, or even looking out of your balcony,” says Bhasin. “This helps build attention span.” Shankar suggests starting even smaller, setting an alarm for a short duration—three minutes is a good start—to observe something. “Don’t try to control the outcome. Let the information come to you.”